It has happened! After Miguel Cabrera was walked by Aaron Boone and the Yankees on Thursday and rain caused the Tigers game to be postponed on Friday, Miguel Cabrera was finally able to get his 3,000th hit on Saturday at Comerica Park. The hit was a single through the right side in true Miguel Cabrera fashion. He is just the 33rd player in the history of the MLB to reach the 3,000 hit mark and just the seventh player with at least 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.

MLB ・ 11 HOURS AGO