Brewster Homes complex shooting leaves one man dead, gunman at large

A former high school football champion whose lawyer said he disarmed a gunman during a fight at a California restaurant and was shot by police remained hospitalized Thursday. Attorney Adante Pointer called K’aun Green, 20, a “hero” who prevented a shooting inside the La Victoria restaurant early Sunday before a San Jose police officer opened fire, striking Green.
DETROIT – A 16-year-old boy is in police custody Thursday after he is accused of leaving a loaded weapon on a bed that his toddler brother used to shoot himself in their Detroit home. According to Detroit police, at about 2:50 a.m. Thursday, a 2-year-old boy shot himself in...
A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating two shootings in Prince George's County that happened within minutes of each other Friday evening, according to police. The first reported shooting happened in the block of 2300 Iverson Street in Hillcrest Heights. Officers responded to the scene after 6:30 p.m....
DETROIT – Detroit police say they have found a man dead from a shooting on Detroit’s east side. Officials say officers found the body around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday (April 20) in an alley on Hazelridge Street and Gratiot Avenue. Police remain on the scene as the investigation continues.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police posted on social media that one man is recovering after being shot in the head early Saturday morning. Police report that the shooting happened in the area of East 11th Street and North Reading Avenue around 12:47 a.m. Saturday. Witnesses told police that they heard gunshots near the alley
The post Man recovering from gunshot wound to the head following shooting in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
A teenage treasure hunter who combs river bottoms with a heavy-duty magnet pulled a safe containing thousands of dollars—and he captured hearts online after returning the money to its rightful owner. George Tindale was scouring the River Witham in Grantham, Lincolnshire, with his dad when he made the incredible...
WARREN, Mich. – Three people were arrested last week after a woman was shot and carjacked at a Warren gas station, police said. The shooting happened at 3:04 p.m. Friday (April 15) at the Sunoco gas station at 4925 8 Mile Road in Warren, according to authorities. Officials said...
A 52-year-old man died in California after being struck by traffic while trying to escape an attack after he went with his family to buy a car, Los Angeles police say. Police initially responded to reports of an accident at Budlong Avenue and 109th Street in South Los Angeles at 12:12 p.m. Friday, March 25, a news release said.
An Illinois man has been charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death/moving body, eight months after authorities unearthed the remains of his mother and sister inside plastic tubs in the backyard of their home, CNN reports. Lyons Police Chief Thomas Herion said a wellness check was conducted...
A 14-year-old Monroe girl has lost her life after police say she jumped out of a moving vehicle during an argument with her mom. The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. in Southgate on Sunday, April 17, reports the News-Herald.
A court has been told of the moment a mother screamed in horror after she found her son dead in her ex-partner’s home.Lukasz Czapla is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering his two-year-old son Julius at a property in the Muirhouse area of the city on November 20 or 21, 2020.Neighbour Tracy Stirling told the court she was in bed on November 21 when she heard noise outside her house which was getting louder, and she went out to see what was happening.Ms Stirling, fellow neighbour Joanne Gorrie and Julius’s mother Patrycja Szczesniak were then...
Morgan Daniel Barnhill is accused of beating and killing his Black neighbor, Etienne Murray, with a shovel and a pipe. Barnhill told the police he did it because he believed his victim to be a burglar breaking into his shed, but that story quickly fell apart.
A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
Comments / 0