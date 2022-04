Call it a crossover. Professional wrestlers are certainly athletes, but there is a certain stigma about them. While what they do is some of the hardest work in all of sports, critics will waste no time in reminding you that what you are seeing is fake, or at least scripted and predetermined. That can make it a bit difficult for wrestling to be seen as athletics, but now some wrestlers will be appearing at a major athletic event.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO