DeKalb day planner: April 23

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (CBS) – Classes at Prairie Grove School District 46 were canceled Friday following a threat made against the school Thursday night. In a letter from the school's superintendent, John Bute, the threat indicated a specific time and manner for an event on Friday. Classes were canceled as they were unable to determine the threat-credibility level. "The security and safety of students and staff remains one of our highest priorities," Bute said. Following a search of the school and buses, nothing was found that would pose a threat to the students or staff. A decision on a spring play that is scheduled for Friday and Saturday has yet to be made. The police investigation into the threat is still ongoing. Classes will resume on Monday.

CRYSTAL LAKE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO