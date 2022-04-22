ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

DeKalb day planner: April 23

By Grace Barone
northernstar.info
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s supposed to be warm this weekend and with the end of the semester creeping up, it’s the perfect time to enjoy some sun before you hunker down for finals. Here’s what’s going on in DeKalb this Saturday. IFC tug of war competition (TUGS) Start...

northernstar.info

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New casino breaks ground in Downstate Illinois

DANVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Downstate Danville broke ground on a new casino Tuesday. Danville, like Rockford, received one of the six casino licenses handed out back in 2019. The city will be home to the sixth “Golden Nugget” casino in the country. The mayor, city officials and their corporate partners celebrated the beginning of construction […]
DANVILLE, IL
WGN Radio

Extremely Local News: Chicago Streets and Sanitation worker suspended

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on: Ald. Pat Dowell Says She ‘Cannot Support’ Hard Rock Casino Proposal Near Soldier Field: Her position leaves just one casino proposal — Rhode Island-based Bally’s plan to build a resort in […]
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Illinois’ World Famous Hot Dog Stand Changes Name For Holiday

The world-famous "Wieners Circle" hot dog stand in Chicago decided to change its name in honor of the "420" holiday. Illinois Businesses Are Getting In The Spirit Of "420" Holiday. Since recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois, a lot of people, including business owners are really getting into the "420"...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Denial of special use permit in Boone County raises eyebrows

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What started as an application for a special use permit turns into a debate among community members. Many believe the man who was denied, is being discriminated against. Thursday night at the Boone County Board Meeting, groups of people arguing on both sides gathered to share...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
Calhoun County Journal

YMCA Spring 5K in Calhoun County

Come join the YMCA Spring 5K at 8:00 am on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Join Anniston Orthopaedics and YMCA Calhoun County for their annual Spring Run/Walk! The 5K route will take you through historic downtown Anniston, with refreshments and an awards ceremony to follow.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WGN News

Illinois recommends residents halt use of bird feeders, baths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is recommending residents stop using bird feeders and baths until the end of May due to an influenza strain that is impacting wild and domestic birds. The strain is called the EA H5N1 — which is a highly pathogenic avian influenza. Throughout the Midwest, infections from […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Times-Republican

News from the YMCA/YWCA

The Rec Pool is now open for all of its regular classes. The Lap Pool temp will be returned to 81 degrees. The Gym will be closed from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday for YMCA-YWCA School of Dance Acro & Ka-Motion Show. Summer registrations now open:. • Tee Ball...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Scottie Pippen Book Signing | Arboretum Tree Planting Initiative | Two Brothers Celebrates 25 Years

Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen will be coming to Naperville for a book signing and photo op event. On May 2 at 7 p.m., the two-time Olympic gold medalist and NBA Hall of Famer will be at Anderson’s Bookshop at 123 West Jefferson Avenue. Pippen is promoting his new memoir, Unguarded. Registration information for the event can be found on the Anderson’s Bookshop website. Space is limited, and ticket holders will be lined up according to the number on their tickets.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Classes at Prairie Grove School District 46 canceled due to threat

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (CBS) – Classes at Prairie Grove School District 46 were canceled Friday following a threat made against the school Thursday night. In a letter from the school's superintendent, John Bute, the threat indicated a specific time and manner for an event on Friday. Classes were canceled as they were unable to determine the threat-credibility level. "The security and safety of students and staff remains one of our highest priorities," Bute said. Following a search of the school and buses, nothing was found that would pose a threat to the students or staff. A decision on a spring play that is scheduled for Friday and Saturday has yet to be made. The police investigation into the threat is still ongoing. Classes will resume on Monday. 
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL

