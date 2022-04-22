Chiropractor Gets 70 Months for Health Care Fraud Scheme

Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A former Orange County chiropractor was sentenced today to nearly six years in federal prison for submitting about $2.2 million in phony billings to insurers.

Susan H. Poon, 57, of Dana Point was sentenced to 70 months in prison and also ordered by U.S. District Judge David O. Carter to pay $1.3 million to her victims.

Poon was convicted at trial last June of five counts of health care fraud, three counts of making false statements relating to health care matters and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Poon engaged in the scheme from January 2015 through April 2018, according to federal prosecutors. Poon, who had an office in Rancho Santa Margarita, would go to health care fairs and pick up personal identification of employees at United Parcel Service and Costco and use it to submit phony prescriptions and reimbursement claims, prosecutors said.

Poon billed about $2.2 million and lost her chiropractic license in July 2019, prosecutors said.