ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

HOUSING CASE MANAGER - MINO-BIMAADIZIWIN WELLNESS CLINIC MINNEAPOLIS

redlakenationnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOPEN: April 21, 2022-Until filled. The Housing Case Manager provides support and education to clients with a disability such as mental illness or chemical dependency during their transition into housing at Mino-Bimaadiziwin Apartments to increase long-term stability in the community and avoid future periods of homelessness or institutionalization. There are 24...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Mental Health Crisis Patient Intake Down 60% After Southdale Launches New EmPATH Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s a new program at a Twin Cities Emergency Department that is a literal gamechanger, and a totally new way to deal with patients who come in for mental health crises. From the anxiousness of not knowing to then definitely knowing how bad the COVID-19 crisis was getting, to the disruptions of homeschooling and the disappointments of cancelled weddings and closing restaurants, just about everyone has felt some form of pain over the last few years. “I would say for most of us — almost all of us — we are a little less functional than we were before...
EDINA, MN
CBS News

Wisconsin couple electrocuted while using dangerous art method popular on social media

Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Society
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
buzzfeednews.com

Students Across The Country Are Going Silent To Protest Against Anti-LGBTQ Laws

The 17-year-old nonbinary student attends a high school in Montgomery, Alabama, where the Republican governor this month signed a law that makes it a felony for parents and doctors to provide transgender youth with gender-affirming care, like puberty blockers. Another new Alabama law prohibits trans kids from using the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity and bans any conversation about sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary schools.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS Minnesota

First Black-Owned Twin Cities Bank Officially Opens Next Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The first Black-owned bank in the Twin Cities will officially open next Tuesday. First Independence Bank is headquartered in Detroit, and made the move to Minnesota with the collaborative help of five major Twin Cities banks — each making commitments to racial equity after the murder of George Floyd. The bank is hoping to a point of pride for this region. Since late February, First Independence Bank has been serving people at its new branch in the Twin Cities by appointment only. That all changes on August 26, when this beacon of hope officially opens its doors. South Minneapolis native Damon...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supportive Housing#Housing Assistance#Mino#Mino Bimaadiziwin#Clinical Supervisor
Next City

Places of Worship Tackle the Affordable Housing Shortage

The vision for the new housing complex on the site of the Southeast Tabernacle Baptist Church. (Photo courtesy of the S.E. Tabernacle Baptist Church) The 90-year-old Southeast Tabernacle Baptist Church has been a spiritual refuge in Washington D.C.’s Ward 8 for decades. Ward 8 sees some of the worst inequity in the city, including high rates of poverty, teenage pregnancy and other statistics, according to Pastor Donald Isaac.
ADVOCACY
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Viral Wastewater Load Up 100% From Previous Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota reported 1,464 new cases and 10 deaths in the state on Friday, and meanwhile the Twin Cities metro’s viral load is up 100% from where it was the previous week, according to the Metropolitan Council. Case growth is slowly ticking upwards, reaching 12.9 new cases per 100,000 residents as of last week. That’s nearly double the figure for case growth compared to last month. The wastewater evidence also shows that the Omicron subvariant BA.2 accounts for about 93% of the cases examined in the last week, but subvariant BA.2.12.1 is likely to be come the dominant variant in the coming weeks. Hospitalizations are still below the line of caution, reaching 3.5 admissions per 100,000 residents. There were 24 people with COVID-19 in intensive care as of Thursday afternoon, and an additional 210 people in non-ICU beds. MDH no longer reports positivity rate due to changing federal test reporting requirements. Meanwhile, over 9.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota. Roughly 70% of the state’s population has received their first dose of the vaccine, while 46% have gotten their booster dose.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Federal Officials Charge Minnesota Man With Passport Fraud

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota man who is the target of a federal investigation for misappropriating federal child nutrition program funds has been charged with passport fraud. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 49-year-old Mohamed Jama Ismail of Savage and other co-conspirators used shell companies to funnel millions of dollars to various individuals involved in the scheme.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

MN’s Most Hated City is Encouraging Residents Not to Mow Lawns in May

For being a bunch of cake eaters, the city of Edina might be onto something. Edina is encouraging residents to hold off on mowing their lawns until June of 2022. The program is called "No Mow May" and it is an effort to protect pollinator food (like grass and dandelions) and habitat during the critical transition from winter to spring. This effort was also made last spring in the city of West St. Paul.
EDINA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Minnesota

‘I’m Not Going To Lie, It’s Going To Be Tough’: Minneapolis Holds Roundtable On Violence Prevention

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A conversation about the work being done to stop crime before it happens was held in Minneapolis Thursday. The director of the city’s Office of Violence Prevention hosted a roundtable discussion with the leaders of community groups. Mayor Jacob Frey was there, along with Aqeela Sherrills, a senior advisor to the White House Community Violence Intervention Collaborative. “We used to think that public safety was a domain that was owned by law enforcement. You say public safety and people say police, but the reality is that law enforcement is just one aspect of an ecosystem around public safety,” Sherrills...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

SE Minnesota woman facing 12 tax-related crimes

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - A southeastern Minnesota woman is facing a dozen tax-related crimes. The Minnesota Department of Revenue said Wednesday that Melinda Price, of Cannon Falls, is facing six felony counts of failing to file income tax returns and six felony counts of failng to pay income tax. According...
CANNON FALLS, MN
The DC Line

Housing advocates push for more vouchers, more accountability in upcoming budget

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s proposed budget, released on March 16, includes over $1 billion to build, maintain and match DC residents with affordable housing. With the budget now up for DC Council review and debate, housing advocates — led by the Fair Budget Coalition — are pushing for increased money for several programs while also seeking guarantees that large allocations will be spent responsibly. These demands fall into the broad categories of increased funding for vouchers and subsidies, homeless services, and public housing; and improved oversight over long-term investments.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Minnesota

‘She’s Exhausted’: Minneapolis Parents Worry About Extended School Days’ Impact On Kids

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some Minneapolis Public School parents are noticing big changes in their children following the educator strike. Students are now having to stay late every day and will be in school through most of June. WCCO’s Reg Chapman shares some parents concerns and how the district is responding. Since April 11, when MPS extended its school day, Stephanie Herrmann has noticed a big change in her kindergartner, Raina. “She comes home tired,” Herrmann said. “She comes home, she’s exhausted, she is tired. I’ve never like seen her more grumpy to come home, and just sometimes she’ll lash out at me, just you...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy