Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan; Leavenworth The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Doniphan County in northeastern Kansas Northwestern Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Atchison County in northeastern Kansas Western Buchanan County in northwestern Missouri Northwestern Platte County in west central Missouri * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Effingham to near Oskaloosa, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include St. Joseph, Leavenworth, Atchison, Weston, Wathena, Elwood, Effingham, Rushville, Lancaster, Easton, Tracy, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb, Farmington, Iatan, Fort Leavenworth, Faucett, Beverly and Lowemont. This includes Interstate 229 between mile markers 3 and 4. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
