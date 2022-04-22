ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 23:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Polk FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR WEST CENTRAL POLK AND SOUTHEASTERN GRAND FORKS COUNTIES At 650 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported minor street flooding over 32nd Avenue South near Columbia Mall in Grand Forks. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grand Forks, East Grand Forks, Crookston, Grand Forks AFB, Thompson, Fisher, Emerado, Euclid, Merrifield, Mallory, Bygland, Davidson, Key West and Grand Forks Airport. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 129 and 144. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
POLK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caddo, Canadian, Grady by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Grady The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Grady County in central Oklahoma East central Caddo County in southwestern Oklahoma Southeastern Canadian County in central Oklahoma * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 707 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Chickasha, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southwestern Oklahoma City, Anadarko, Mustang, Tuttle, Minco, Verden, Amber, Pocasset and Lake Chickasha. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CADDO COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, NY
City
Lewis, NY
City
Denmark, NY
County
Jefferson County, NY
City
Fort Drum, NY
City
Croghan, NY
City
Jefferson, NY
City
Natural Bridge, NY
City
Beaver Falls, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will remain gusty overnight, but will remain below advisory criteria.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gentry, Nodaway, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gentry; Nodaway; Worth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR WESTERN WORTH...NORTHWESTERN GENTRY AND SOUTHEASTERN NODAWAY COUNTIES At 652 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grant City, or 17 miles northwest of Albany, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stanberry, Ravenwood, Barnard, Conception Junction, Parnell, Guilford, Clyde, Gentry, Worth and Conception. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Carthage#Castorland#Deferiet#Belfort
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brule, Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brule; Gregory WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Hanson, Beadle, Brule, Douglas, Jerauld, Sanborn, Aurora, Davison and Hutchinson Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BRULE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atchison, Doniphan, Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan; Leavenworth The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Doniphan County in northeastern Kansas Northwestern Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Atchison County in northeastern Kansas Western Buchanan County in northwestern Missouri Northwestern Platte County in west central Missouri * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Effingham to near Oskaloosa, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include St. Joseph, Leavenworth, Atchison, Weston, Wathena, Elwood, Effingham, Rushville, Lancaster, Easton, Tracy, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb, Farmington, Iatan, Fort Leavenworth, Faucett, Beverly and Lowemont. This includes Interstate 229 between mile markers 3 and 4. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Logan, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Logan; Payne The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Logan County in central Oklahoma Central Payne County in central Oklahoma * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 658 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles northwest of Langston, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Stillwater, Yale, Glencoe, Quay, Lake Carl Blackwell and Ingalls. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 169 and 170. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Knox, Lewis, Marion, Moniteau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Cole; Knox; Lewis; Marion; Moniteau; Monroe; Osage; Ralls; Shelby WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Widespread wind gusts have dropped below the 45 mph threshold, though a brief gust near 45 mph is still possible during the evening.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock, Winnebago, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hancock; Winnebago; Wright A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WRIGHT...EASTERN HANCOCK AND WINNEBAGO COUNTIES At 702 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Twin Lakes to 11 miles south of Clear Lake, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Also, at 655 pm a 59 mph wind gust was observed at the Forest City Airport. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Forest City, Garner, Lake Mills, Rice Lake, Klemme, Thompson, Leland, Goodell, Scarville, Miller, Hayfield, Pilot Knob State Park, Lake Mills Municipal Airport, Forest City Municipal Airport, Hogsback Wildlife Area and Rice Lake State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke, Decatur, Ringgold, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clarke; Decatur; Ringgold; Union The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Decatur County in south central Iowa Southeastern Union County in south central Iowa Eastern Ringgold County in south central Iowa Southern Clarke County in south central Iowa * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 711 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Sun Valley Lake to 6 miles southeast of Mount Ayr to 8 miles east of Irena, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Osceola, Leon, Mount Ayr, Lamoni, Sun Valley Lake, Lakeside Casino, Kellerton, Grand River, Van Wert, Garden Grove, Davis City, Decatur City, Tingley, Weldon, Ellston, Beaconsfield, Le Roy, Lamoni Municipal Airport and Mt Ayr Municipal Airport. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 3 and 35. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARKE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Potter, Sully, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 17:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Potter; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Walworth, McPherson, Campbell, Sully, Edmunds, Potter and Faulk Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ransom; Richland; Sargent WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, south to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Ransom, Richland and Sargent Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
RANSOM COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Fremont, Mills, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Fremont; Mills; Montgomery; Page WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Harrison, Monona, Pottawattamie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Harrison; Monona; Pottawattamie; Shelby WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Douglas, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Burt; Cedar; Cuming; Douglas; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Stanton; Thurston; Washington; Wayne WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BURT COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy