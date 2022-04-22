Beach Hazards Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Pine; South Aitkin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Pine and southwestern Carlton Counties through 815 PM CDT At 751 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sandstone, or 7 miles north of Hinckley, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hinckley, Sandstone, Willow River, Askov, Rutledge, Kettle River, Bruno, Sturgeon Lake, Finlayson, Nickerson, Kerrick, Denham, Grindstone Lake Pine County, Moose Lake State Park, Duquette, Banning State Park, and Friesland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
