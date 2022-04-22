ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Breaking down PA Democratic Senatorial debate

By Caroline Foreback
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Chtkt_0fGdJi8O00

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a night of debate here in Pennsylvania. Three democratic candidates for the U.S Senate seat in Pennsylvania faced off in a statewide debate. The main topics of the debate were economy, healthcare, crime, immigration, environment, and marijuana legalization.

Thursday night we learned a lot more about the disparities between democratic candidates when it comes to Pennsylvania’s most pressing issues such as gas prices, and natural gas drilling.

Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate Democratic Debate began with one of the more pressing issues facing Pennsylvanians, gas prices and inflation. Lieutenant. Governor John Fetterman and Congressman Conor Lamb said we need to increase production in America.

“The bigger problem is, if we don’t actually increase production of oil itself, the price won’t go down whether you cut the taxes or not,” said U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb (d)/Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate Debate: Candidates clash over Fetterman’s Braddock shotgun incident

Pennsylvania is number 2 in the nation for natural gas production.

When it came to fracking, candidates differed on the industry’s job creation and low energy prices versus environmental concerns. Representative Malcolm Kenyatta wants to do away with it entirely and said natural gas industries are not concerned with the health or well-being of workers.

Fetterman previously supported a moratorium on fracking but has since changed his tune. Fetterman says Pennsylvania should have an ‘extraction tax’ and supports a gradual transition to green energy.

“Fracking is an important industry in pa because it allows us to be independent and also a lot of jobs. Two things are true at the same time, why we continue to produce natural gas, we need to make a common-sense transition an honest transition to a green clean new economy and we can’t just turn our back on the workers and those communities and say ‘just learn how to code,” Fetterman explained.

Fetterman has made it clear that he supports the Federal Government in legalizing recreational marijuana.

Lamb says he voted for a bill to decriminalize it but thinks that should be done in a slow, controlled way.
Kenyatta disagrees with Lamb’s approach.

“The congressman must have got a contact high down there in Washington because he used to be against this and now he’s for it. The reality is we do not need to do this slowly, we should have done it a long time ago,” Representative Kenyatta said.

Both Lamb and Kenyatta put Fetterman on the defensive about an incident in 2013 when Fetterman, shotgun in hand, confronted a black man because he suspected the man was involved in gunfire nearby.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre duo arrested on drug conspiracy charges

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Wilkes-Barre residents are facing charges after officials say they participated in a drug trafficking conspiracy. According to a release from the Department of Justice, 39-year-old Jerome Sturdivant and 39-year-old Alison Sawchak conspired to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine between August and October of 2020. The release also states that Sturdivant, […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
City
Braddock, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Government
KTVZ

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

The war in Ukraine has shifted attention overseas, but even if President Joe Biden‘s approval has ticked up nominally, the national environment heading into the 2022 midterms still looks treacherous for his fellow Democrats as they try to hold their Senate majority. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given Biden...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Lamb
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Manchin and Sinema join with Republicans to SINK Biden's nominee for head the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division David Weil following criticism over his Obama tenure

Joe Biden faced his first nomination defeat Wednesday evening when three moderate Democrats joined Republicans to tank Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division nominee David Weil. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both from Arizona, blocked Weil's nomination from moving forward. This was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

Biden is quietly on the cusp of a major legislative victory

Some Washington watchers were puzzled during President Biden's State of the Union address last month when he said it was "so important" for Congress to pass something called the "Bipartisan Innovation Act." To the best of just about anyone's knowledge, no such legislation existed. Save the "senior moment" wisecracks. Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Economy#Democratic Senate#Fracking#Natural Gas#U S Senate#Pennsylvanians
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WBRE

WBRE

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy