BOONE – Boone town council voted unanimously to consolidate 911 services for Watauga County and the town of Boone in their March 23 meeting. The consolidation will direct all 911 calls to one centralized location and will eliminate transfer calls. Through the transition, there will be no elimination of jobs as the Boone call center will be merged with the Watauga County call center, according to John Ward, Boone town manager.

