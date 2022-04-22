ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

UNC Charlotte addresses safety concerns after car break-ins

By Will Lewis
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25RgsG_0fGdJSxe00

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There’s a lot of mad people after seeing their car broken into on the University of North Carolina Charlotte campus. Chief Jeffrey Baker telling members of student government he knew eventually as particular crimes in the city of Charlotte increased, they would on campus as well.

“Unfortunately, that’s what we’ve seen recently, and it came to our campus with somewhat of a vengeance,” Baker told the students. “We saw an inordinate number of windows broken out of our students’ vehicles.”

Baker says his department is dealing with up to forty car break-ins in two months. In comparison, there were only three reported break-ins prior to this uptick in crime.

To increase safety, police are placing mobile cameras in the parking areas hit hardest, adding more patrols, and UNC Charlotte Police are working with CMPD.

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

“Hopefully, we can, with them develop some suspects and maybe make an arrest on this kind of thing.”

Some students say they know if they want to protect their property more should be done like adding other deterrents.

“The south deck and the east deck don’t have gates,” says Haider Alhashem, who only parks on the visitor’s parking deck. “Basically, anyone can get into them.”

Currently, UNC Charlotte Police monitor 1,304 cameras on campus. The department has received another $1.5 million in funding for more cameras. It’s equipment that will first be installed in parking areas that need it most.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing increases in some crime,” added Baker. “That is just something we are seeing, we’re perplexed, we’d like to do more, we want to do as much as we can to prevent it, and certainly our number one goal is the safety and security of our students.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Police seize nearly $300K, drugs from Myrtle Beach area home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police seized nearly $300,000 and drugs from a Myrtle Beach area home as part of a narcotics investigation. Kelly Brosky, 43, and Dwayne Dunaway, 58, both of Myrtle Beach, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to police. Police opened an investigation in […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
Charlotte, NC
Cars
City
Gates, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Charlotte#Unc Charlotte Police#Cmpd#Queen City News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sheriff: Deputies seize 5 lbs of meth from Morganton man

Burke County, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Morganton man is facing charges after deputies seized over five pounds of meth and over a pound of marijuana from his property last week, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said investigators executed a search warrant on March 18 on a property on Coldwater Street […]
MORGANTON, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Deadly logger truck accident in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The driver of a logger truck in Catawba was killed overnight after his vehicle overturned during heavy rain, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 1:30 a.m. Monday on Buffalo Shoals Road near Little Mountain Road. An initial investigation revealed a […]
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy