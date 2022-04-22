Golfers Tee Up For Parkland Buddy Sports Golf Classic May 13

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Some of the best collegiate golfers in the country will be going head to head this weekend at the Shark’s Tooth Golf Club on the west end of Panama City Beach. The Atlantic Coast Conference bringing it’s mens golf Championship to that course. All 12 of the ACC’s mens teams on hand to compete for that. Most of the teams arriving in our area Tuesday, one team, with some travel delays, getting in late Wednesday. All the teams able to get in a practice round Thursday afternoon. This event’s traditionally been held in North Carolina. Now the league’s putting it on a four year rotation of different courses in different states, with Shark’s Tooth being one of them! “Well I think for their side it’s being able to experience different facilities.” Watersound Golf G.M. Patrick Richardson told me Thursday. “And different parts of the country. And it gives them a little bit of excitement getting outside their normal area routine, of playing in golf events. That’s exciting for them. For us, it’s really just about showcasing our facility, and putting it out there that we have a championship golf course here. "

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO