Marion native, rapper to appear on VH1's 'Love & Hip Hop Miami' this fall

One thing about the Hip Hop community is that we have seen our shares of ups and downs. We have lost so many music legends over the years and the music genre was not set out to be like that at all. Here in Louisiana, we have some of the biggest artists on the 3rd Coast including Slim Thug, Lil KeKe, and Underground Kingz. (UGK'Z). While many of us have been fans of UGK alas Bun-B and Pimp C, they didn't really hit nationally until they jumped on "Big Pimpin" with Jay-Z. What many may not know is the song almost didn't happen because Pimp C didn't want to do the song originally. Check out this exclusive interview with Shannon Sharp talking with Pimp C's former label mate Too Short.

