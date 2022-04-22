ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

Horseheads baseball tops Ithaca, Burch K’s 16

By Andy Malnoske
 2 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads baseball team earned a solid win Thursday at home.

The Blue Raiders bested visiting Ithaca, 4-1, after returning from a successful trip to Myrtle Beach last week. Riley Loomis had two hits and drove in two runs for the Blue Raiders. Teammate Matt Procopio had an RBI double in the win for Horseheads, who next travels to Vestal Saturday at Noon.

Alex Chrisman earned the win on the mound for Horseheads and struck out five batters in seven innings of work.

In other action, Corning’s Landen Burch had a big time game for the Hawks on the mound in their 2-0 win over visiting Elmira. Burch struck out 16 batters and only surrendered two hits for the Hawks in six innings of work.

Burch also had an RBI at the plate to help his own cause on the mound for the Hawks. Check out the full Thursday scoreboard from around the Twin Tiers.

High School Baseball
Horseheads 4, Ithaca 1
Corning 2, Elmira 0
Haverling 11, Dansville 1
Sayre 11, Wellsboro 1
Athens 8, Williamson 2

High School Softball
Corning 12, Elmira 4
Horseheads 8, Ithaca 3
Elmira ND 18, Watkins Glen 2
Haverling 15, Dansville 0
Athens 13, Williamson 3

High School Boys Lacrosse
Corning 13, Horseheads 6
Elmira ND 5, Windsor 2
Seton CC 18, Watkins Glen 3

High School Girls Lacrosse
Horseheads 9, Whitney Point 6
Rush-Henrietta 19, Corning 11

