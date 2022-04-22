ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis returns to in-person fundraiser

By Stephanie Rothman
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IrYVR_0fGdIhMI00

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis hosted its annual fundraiser Thursday night in Chesterfield, and it was the organization’s first in-person event of this magnitude in two years.

The event, titled “Unbound: An Evening of Empowerment,” embraced inclusivity and accessibility. It gave attendees a chance to break free from their limitations, specifically those surrounding the pandemic and those placed on children and teens with disabilities.

Top story: Eyewitness helps mom burned in fiery 3-car crash after police chase

There were performances, a dinner, and videos sharing kids’ personal experiences. It kicked off Variety’s “Spring Empower Ability Challenge,” which will run through the end of May.

All proceeds from Thursday’s event will go toward medical equipment, special programs, and performing arts camps that invest in St. Louis children and teens living with disabilities.

“We need money to do that, and we’re going to raise just in little over a month $2 million to make the dreams possible,” said Brian Roy, Variety’s executive director.

No one understands the importance of their work more than actress Ali Stroker, who has been paralyzed from the waist down since she was two. She hosted Thursday’s event.

An inspiration to so many, Stroker was the first actress in a wheelchair to win a Tony.

“I was used to rejection,” she said. “I was used to trying to do something, and I had to do it differently. I had to be creative, and that’s kind of what you need to make it in this industry.”

Trending: Audio reveals where no-show Missouri politician really lived

That message resonating with the families variety helps, including the Hagans.

“All three of our kids have gotten to experience help from Variety, and without that help, we wouldn’t have Brenton riding bikes, my daughter Savannah performing in the musicals, and Tanner receiving weekly therapies. We would be lost without variety,” parent Kyle Hagan.

“I think more than ever people want to see someone being themselves and finding their power through singing, acting, and dancing,” said Stroker.

For more information about donating, visit: https://varietystl.org/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, MO
Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
State
Missouri State
Chesterfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Society
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Chesterfield, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ali Stroker
FOX 2

STL cold case: Dozens of people witness fatal shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There were around 30-50 people in Amberg Park the evening Travon Richie, 23, was killed. Homicide detectives are asking for help to find the killer nearly three years after his death. Police say that Travon was socializing with family and friends in the park at around 6:30 pm on April 8, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Variety
Ash Jurberg

The St. Louis college dropout who became a billionaire this year

Recently I wrote about the three richest people in St.Louis, all of whom are billionaires. Well, there is a new billionaire in St. Louis to add to the list. When Forbes released their annual list of billionaires this month, Robert Clark appeared for the first time with a net worth of $1.6 billion. Clark is the founder of Clayco, a real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build, and construction firm.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

‘Everywhere Babies’, a picture book celebrating infants, becomes latest book banned in Florida

A picture book called Everywhere Babies, which celebrates infants, is the latest book to be banned in Florida schools. The Washington Post reports that the book was the target of a ban in a dozen school libraries in Walton County, Florida. The district's superintendent, Russel Hughes, told WJGH-TV that it was "necessary in this moment for me to make that decision and I did it for just a welfare of all involved, including our constituents, our teachers, and our students." Other books – mainly those dealing with topics like race, LGBTQ people, sex or other topics deemed inappropriate for...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
FOX 2

St. Louis police identify children in murder-suicide

ST. LOUIS—Police have identified the children found dead early Friday morning in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide. Police responded to the 1000 block of Spruce Friday and found a boy and a girl with puncture wounds who were pronounced dead at the scene. Saturday morning, police identified 12-year-old Paris Harvey of St. Louis as […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy