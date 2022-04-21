ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

Bags and Tools

By Editorial
Deerfield Valley News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUTNEY - Next Stage Arts and The Sundog Poetry Center announce the...

www.dvalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Best fabric grow bags

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Growing plants can be a challenge — especially if you just put a plant in a pot with soil. With this set up, roots can easily rot, leading to unhealthy plants. To reduce root rot and improve your carbon...
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 1940s Fan Found in the Trash Gets a Groovy Orange Redo for Just $20

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The thriftiest and most sustainable projects are the ones that take discarded junk and turn them into functional treasures. For example, check out this locker set-turned vanity, this free vintage sofa set, or the mirror in this historic bedroom redo for some major inspiration — and perhaps even envy.
SHOPPING
The Independent

12 best plastic-free tea bags to make your brew better for the planet

You might think tea bags are just simply paper and tea, that they decompose, and that you’re doing your bit by putting them in your home food waste to compost.But, you’re wrong – unless you use plastic-free tea bags, that is.In actual fact, many of the tea bags we buy contain polypropylene, which is what the tea bags are sealed with, so when you put in the used bags in your food waste, you’re actually putting toxic chemicals into your beautiful compost that will eventually seep into the ground.Some plastic-free tea brands differ between being biodegradable and compostable, which is...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

A shopping guide to … basket bags

Basket bags signal spring. Simply carrying one brings on a good mood – one augmented by images of women such as Jane Birkin and Brigitte Bardot in the south of France, a basket bag draped over a bronzed arm. For summer 2022, the basket bag has been updated with...
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brattleboro, VT
Entertainment
City
Putney, VT
Local
Vermont Entertainment
City
Brattleboro, VT
SheKnows

Fun Earth Day Craft Projects to Get Kids Good & Dirty

Earth Day is coming up (April 22), and with it, fun opportunities to teach children about our planet and how they can protect it for generations to come. Since kids learn best by playing and getting their hands dirty, they’ll flip for these hands-on Earth Day crafting activities — and they’ll have so much fun coloring, cutting, baking, planting and creating that they won’t even realize they’re learning.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hypebae

The North Face Taps Online Ceramics for Earth Day Release

In celebration of Earth Day (April 22), The North Face has joined forces with LA-based streetwear label Online Ceramics to drop an eco-friendly collection inspired by ’70s Californian climb culture. The team-up serves as an introduction to TNF’s Re-Grind process, which reuses scraps from the brand’s factories to create...
ENVIRONMENT
The Kitchn

This Super Cool Backsplash Came Together for Just $137

When food blogger Christine Han and her partner moved into their fixer-upper Brooklyn apartment in July 2021, they knew they would need to put their stamp on pretty much everything by making it over. So they got to work sanding and staining the counters, painting cabinets, and even swapping out the faulty plumbing. But the biggest change they made was to their backsplash. The couple did away with the original painted tile and decided to replace it with a major art project — and the idea for it came from an unlikely source.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Manuscript#Art#Putney Next Stage Arts#Green Writers Press
TODAY.com

Earth-friendly finds: Makeup eraser, reusable straws, more

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach joins TODAY with some of her favorite eco-friendly home and fashion products. The items include a makeup eraser, a shampoo bar from Foamie, reusable straws from Juju World, reusable bags from BeeGreen, Amazon Aware T-shirts and shoes from Hey Dude.April 22, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
DFW Community News

Easy Paper Straw Bracelets

This colorful and easy paper straw bracelet uses colorful straws to make beads that you can thread to create lovely bracelets. These are great for kids of all ages!. Today we will be making colorful and fun paper straw bracelets for kids. This is great for kids of all ages really, but particularly preschoolers and kindergarten children and other big kids of elementary school age.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy