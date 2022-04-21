Bags and Tools

You might think tea bags are just simply paper and tea, that they decompose, and that you’re doing your bit by putting them in your home food waste to compost.But, you’re wrong – unless you use plastic-free tea bags, that is.In actual fact, many of the tea bags we buy contain polypropylene, which is what the tea bags are sealed with, so when you put in the used bags in your food waste, you’re actually putting toxic chemicals into your beautiful compost that will eventually seep into the ground.Some plastic-free tea brands differ between being biodegradable and compostable, which is...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO