ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

Free theater workshop to explore character, gender

By Editorial
Deerfield Valley News
 3 days ago

BENNINGTON - On Saturday, April 23, from 10 am to 5 pm, young adults ages 16 to 20 are invited to participate in a free, in-person performance workshop at the Bennington Performing Arts Center, in collaboration with Bennington...

www.dvalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dumpster find leads to rediscovery of artist Francis Hines

After fading into obscurity, the late artist Francis Hines is gaining new attention after a car mechanic rescued hundreds of his paintings from a dumpster in Connecticut.Hines, an abstract expressionist, garnered some recognition in 1980 by using fabric to wrap the arch in New York City’s Washington Square in an intricate crisscross pattern. But he kept a low profile and drifted out of the art world’s spotlight, passing away in 2016.The trove of paintings, most using his signature wrapping style, was found a year later — and that’s where the artist's path to rediscovery began.An exhibit of the found art...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

The Royal Ballet review: This celebration of Frederick Ashton is a luscious treat

The Royal Ballet’s celebration of Frederick Ashton is a luscious treat. It shows different sides of the company’s founder choreographer, from the chic of Scènes de ballet to the romantic drama of A Month in the Country. And the dancers rise to its challenges with delight.Created in 1948, Scènes de ballet is a classical setpiece with a dash of New Look glamour: the corps de ballet wear pearl chokers with their tutus. Ashton, who had become fascinated by geometry, weaves his dancers into brilliant, sharp-edged patterns. Heads nod, bodies dip, and movement chases through a group of dancers in a...
THEATER & DANCE
hypebeast.com

WOAW Gallery Presents "REFLECTIONS: PARTLY FICTION"

A group show exploring the intentional decisions of artists to tell a truth, their truth, or their idea of the truth. Following British artist Felix Treadwell’s solo exhibition entitled “Gentle Creatures,” WOAW Gallery now presents “REFLECTIONS: PARTLY FICTION,” a group exhibition curated by REFLECTIONS founder Matt Black and gallery founder Kevin Poon. Inspired by abstract painters Barnett Newman, Mark Rothko, and Adolph Gottlieb’s manifesto found in the New York Times in 1943 — “It is our function as artists to make the spectator see the world our way – not his way,” the latest exhibition looks to explore the “intentional decisions of artists to tell a truth, their truth, or their idea of the truth.”
VISUAL ART
KTEN.com

Raising Creative Minds: 10 Amazing Benefits of Art for Children

Originally Posted On: https://bippermedia.com/raising-creative-minds-10-amazing-benefits-of-art-for-children/. Consider the scribbled art you see hanging on your fridge. The tiny hands that created those stick figures and paint splotches gained far more from that creation than the joy of seeing the art displayed. Art is broad in style and expression, but it’s just as vast in the benefits it can provide to your child. Read on to learn the ten benefits of art for children.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Bennington, VT
Entertainment
Local
Vermont Entertainment
City
Bennington, VT
PBS NewsHour

How one artist put a new spin on mashing up new and old music tracks

Christopher Booker is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour Weekend covering music, culture, our changing economy and news of the cool and weird. He also teaches at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, following his work with Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism in Chicago and Doha, Qatar.
MUSIC
TheConversationCanada

Contemporary Muslim artists continue to adapt Islamic patterns to challenge ideas about fixed culture

What is culture? In today’s globalized world, we are familiar with seeing various cultural objects and ornamentation outside of their original location or context. If culture is not fixed and bound to a particular location, how does culture move and transform? Ornamentation in Islamic art — patterned decoration or embellishment seen on objects or in architecture — is a great example of such movement of culture that can now be found across the world. Throughout the centuries, Islamic geometric patterns and arabesque (Islimi) designs — otherwise known as biomorphic, floral patterns — have moved from east to west. These patterns have been built...
VISUAL ART
classicfm.com

Star mezzo Joyce DiDonato joins London school children for powerful environmental message, through music

The world-famous opera singer releases a new single, with a new generation asking the question: ‘What if trees could sing?’. For Joyce DiDonato, music is always linked to the big questions and challenges of our time. Her projects over recent years have focused on prison reform, the plight of refugees, the need for music education for all, and our times of war and peace.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Performing#Musical Theater#Bennington Free Library#Hk Goldstein#Bpac
operawire.com

Thomas Hampson, Christian Gerhaher & Florian Sempey Leads CD/DVD Releases

This week audiences get to experience new albums from great baritones and some rising stars. Here is a look at the releases. The Maggio Musicale releases Mozart’s masterpiece on Naxos. Conductor Zubin Mehta leads the production by Sven-Eric Bechtolf. The recording from March 2021 stars Thomas Hampson, Valentina Nafornita, Vasilisa Berzhanskaya, Matthew Swenson, Mattia Olivieri, and Benedetta Torre.
MUSIC
Digital Trends

How Grid Studio transforms forgotten tech into works of art

Grid Studio specializes in transforming old tech into art. It’s the type of company you see in Instagram ads when a major holiday is approaching — and I mean that in the best way possible, along the lines of minimalist movie posters and sheet metal artwork. But the final product goes far beyond being another frame you can hang on your wall.
DESIGN
operawire.com

Peter Gelb Announces More Productions Directed by Simon Stone at the Met Opera

(Credit: Jonathan Tichler / Met Opera) Peter Gelb has revealed that Simon Stone will return to the Metropolitan Opera to direct another new production. In an interview with the New York Times, the company’s General Manager said that the Met will stage Stone’s production of Kaija Saariaho’s “Innocence,” which was first produced at the Festival Aix-En-Provence.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
dornob.com

Lisa Perry Reimagines an Artistic Past With Hamptons Scull House Restoration

Designers are often called upon to reimagine and reinterpret popular design trends, creating blueprints for the future from foundations based in history. This is especially true of architecture, as the profession itself often demands the tearing down of the old to make rise for the shiny and new. But conservation is also a virtue — especially when a project has both historical and cultural significance. In these instances, it takes an especially imaginative designer to not only see the possibilities, but reinvigorate the energy of the past while creating a vision for the future.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Connecticut Public

Under Greg Tate's direction, musical possibilities were limitless

Greg Tate's death left an immeasurable hole in the universe of cultural criticism. He has been celebrated as a writer in many different ways, from columns in most major publications to a mural painted on the side of BAM in Brooklyn. He was a revolutionary force in Black thought, American thought, musical thought and universal thought. However, his music — under the Burnt Sugar banner — has been relatively overlooked.
BROOKLYN, NY
BBC

Young Bristol artists mentored by their musical idols

A new scheme in Bristol is giving young singers, rappers and MCs the chance to be mentored by their musical idols. The 18 to 25-year-olds have been working with artists including Eva Lazarus, Sam Interface and Res One as part of the Next Level project. Following a four-day writing and...
MUSIC
NME

English Teacher – ‘Polyawkward’ EP review: lively art-punk with a lyrical edge

For Leeds’ English Teacher, there’s no shortage of things to be pissed off about, so you might as well enjoy the ride. The playful yet polished ‘Polyawkward’, sees fury and fun overlap: these punchy, melodic songs unite nervy, whirlpooling guitars with cutting takedowns of the day-to-day (laborious supermarket trips, hangovers, dodgy dates). It makes for a deliciously sour debut EP, set to a soundtrack of restless art-punk.
ROCK MUSIC
The Guardian

BalletBoyz: Deluxe review – it’s impossible to look away

One quality that has sustained BalletBoyz, the company founded by the original Boyz, Michael Nunn and William Trevitt, has been their determination to explore different dynamics in dance. For proof, note this programme, originally designed for their 20th anniversary in 2020, which asks two female choreographers to work with this all-male company. Another characteristic is their crusading desire to make dance as approachable as possible, evidenced here with their cheeky, trademark films that introduce the pieces. It adds up to an intriguing evening.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy