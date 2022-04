Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department Picks Fight with a Vermont Federal Wildlife Refuge. STOWE-Vt., The US Fish & Wildlife (USFWS) manages an unparalleled network of public lands called the National Wildlife Refuge System. These refuges play a critical role in providing protected habitat for millions of species including many who are threatened or endangered. Vermont only has two refuges: Silvio O. Conte and Missisquoi. Both hunters and non-hunting wildlife enthusiasts enjoy these lands with very few restrictions. There is growing concern that the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department (VFWD) fails to represent these stakeholder groups fairly, showing tremendous bias toward hunting interests.

