Movies

“Elizabeth I”

By Editorial
Deerfield Valley News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER - On Monday, April 25, the Dover Free Library will present...

www.dvalnews.com

theplaylist.net

‘Becoming Elizabeth’ Trailer: Alicia von Rittberg & Romola Garai Lead A New Starz Tudor Period Drama

“Outlander,” “The Luminaries,” “The White Princess,” “The Spanish Princess,” “The White Queen,” “Centennial,” no one seems to love their period dramas more than STARZ. They already have a “Dangerous Liaisons” series in the works, but coming before that will be the upcoming Tudor drama “Becoming Elizabeth,” exploring the fascinating, untold story of the early life of England’s most iconic Queen.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

‘Becoming Elizabeth’ Trailer Explores the Tudor Queen’s Life Before Her Rise to Power

Starz has released the first trailer for Becoming Elizabeth, an upcoming historical drama series that will explore the life of Queen Elizabeth I before she rose to the throne. By putting the youth of Elizabeth in the spotlight, the new series intends to reveal unknown stories of the Tudor era, showing how an orphanage teenager became the most influential person in all of England.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Rae Allen, The Sopranos and All In The Family Actress, Dies at 95

Rae Allen, an actress best known for her roles in The Sopranos, All in the Family, and A League of Their Own, has passed away at the age of 95. According to reports, Allen died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Wednesday, April 6th. Born Rae Julia Theresa Abruzzo on July 23, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York, Allen was an accomplished actress of the stage and screen, as well as a director and singer. She trained at the HB Studio in New York City's Greenwich Village.
BROOKLYN, NY
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Jeremy Irons
Deadline

‘The Neighborhood’: Meg DeLoatch Exits As Showrunner Of CBS Comedy Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Meg DeLoatch has left CBS’ The Neighborhood after serving as executive producer and showrunner on the current fourth season, which has wrapped production. Search is under way for a new showrunner of the popular multi-camera comedy, which already has been renewed for a fifth season. DeLoatch will focus on development under her overall deal with The Neighborhood producer CBS Studios. Family Reunion creator/executive producer DeLoatch joined The Neighborhood last June, replacing series creator/executive producer/showrunner Jim Reynolds, who exited the comedy series, headlined by Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, at the end of Season 3. Changes...
TV SERIES
People

Rae Allen, Star of The Sopranos and A League of Their Own, Dead at 95

Rae Allen, the actress who played Aunt Quintina Blundetto in The Sopranos, has died. She was 95. Allen's talent manager Kyle Fritz of Kyle Fritz Management confirmed the news to PEOPLE that she died Wednesday morning in her sleep from natural causes. Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1926, Allen...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Accused’: Jill Hennessy Joins Michael Chiklis In Premiere Episode Of Fox Crime Anthology

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Hennessy is set to star opposite Michael Chiklis in Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing...
TV SERIES
#The Dover Free Library#Showtime
TVLine

Tony Winner Robert Morse, Who Played Mad Men's Bert Cooper, Dead at 90

Click here to read the full article. Two-time Tony Award winner Robert Morse, best known to TV audiences for his role as Bertram Cooper on AMC’s Mad Men, has died at the age of 90, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death has not been disclosed. “My good pal Bobby Morse has passed away at age 90. A huge talent and a beautiful spirit,” The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story co-creator Larry Karaszewski wrote on Twitter. “Sending love to his son Charlie [and] daughter Allyn. Had so much fun hanging with Bobby over the years — filming...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Broderick Says Getting COVID-19 After Being “So Careful” Was “Really Disappointing”

Matthew Broderick says that he and Plaza Suite costar Sarah Jessica Parker had avoided contracting COVID-19 for so long — and despite other cases in his family — that he began to believe he “was one of these people who doesn’t get it.” The actor appeared on SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle Show to talk about his experience starring opposite his wife, Parker, in the Broadway production. During the conversation, he opened up about missing several performances of the Neil Simon play after having to quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19.More from The Hollywood ReporterBeanie Feldstein in 'Funny Girl': Theater ReviewTony Awards...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
digitalspy.com

Downton Abbey: A New Era drops first look at behind-the-scenes series

Downton Abbey film sequel A New Era is coming out at the end of the month, and to tide fans over, there's a four part behind-the-scenes series launching online tomorrow (April 19). Ahead of that, a short teaser has been released on YouTube to give us a glimpse of what...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sam Esmail’s Netflix Film ‘Leave The World Behind’ Adds Kevin Bacon, Farrah Mackenzie

Click here to read the full article. Kevin Bacon (City on a Hill) and Farrah Mackenzie (United States of Al) have signed on for roles in Sam Esmail’s Netflix film Leave the World Behind, Deadline can confirm. They join a cast that also includes Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke and Myha’la Herrold, as previously announced. Leave the World Behind is based on Rumaan Alam’s novel about a family vacation on Long Island that is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a mysterious blackout. As the threat grows more imminent, both families must decide how best to survive the potential...
MOVIES
The Independent

Robert Morse: Mad Men actor and Broadway star dies aged 90

Robert Morse, who was well-known for starring in Mad Men, has died at the age of 90.The actor played Bert Cooper, the leader of advertising agency Sterling Cooper, in the HBO drama series.Before appearing in Mad Men, Morse was an established actor on stage, having originated the role of J Pierrepont Finch in the musical comedy How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway in 1961.His performance as a window-washer who blags his way to the top of the corporate world scored him the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He reprised the role in...
CELEBRITIES
tatler.com

Downton Abbey cast set to reunite in historical drama based on the 'crime of the century'

Hugh Bonneville and Tom Cullen, who play the fictional aristos of Downton Abbey - Earl Grantham and ​​Viscount Gillingham - are to reunite for a new historical drama, The Gold. The BBC series is based on the true story of the Brink's-Mat robbery, which is the largest gold heist ever recorded in the country, and has been described as ‘one of the most remarkable events in British criminal history’, as well as the 'crime of the century'.
MOVIES
Deadline

Hollis Resnik Dies: Legend Of Chicago Theater Scene, Film & TV Actress, Was 66

Click here to read the full article. Hollis Resnik, a Chicago theater legend who made her mark in productions of Follies, Les Miserables, Cabaret and Sunset Boulevard, died Sunday night from heart failure. She was 66. Her death was announced by Rev. Jim Heneghan, a family friend and spokesperson. “She was, for decades, a reigning diva of the Chicago theater,” wrote Tribune critic Chris Jones, “a rich-voiced star of musicals with a singular presence, a crackling sense of humor, and a larger-than-life persona, on and off the stage.” Resnik was in the movie Backdraft and appeared on TV shows such as Crime Story,...
CHICAGO, IL
Hello Magazine

The Queen's incredible addition at Buckingham Palace revealed

The Queen has revealed an amazing change to the grounds of Buckingham Palace ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. The monarch's official social media accounts shared a photo of the eye-catching addition to her London residence this week, and royal watchers were seriously impressed. An illustration showed a...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Jesse L. Martin Departs ‘The Flash’ As Series Regular After 8 Seasons, Will Headline NBC Pilot ‘The Irrational’

Click here to read the full article. Jesse L. Martin has been tapped as the lead of NBC’s drama pilot The Irrational as he is leaving the CW’s The Flash after eight seasons. While Martin will no longer be a series regular on the Berlanti Prods./Warner Bros. TV-produced The Flash, he is expected to appear in multiple episodes of the DC drama in its recently picked up ninth season. Tony winner Martin was one of four remaining Flash original cast members, along with star Grant Gustin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker. The existing contracts of all four were up at the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Critically-Acclaimed Mystery Series Gets Rid of Entire Cast, Showrunner

Freeform's critically-acclaimed mystery series Cruel Summer is undergoing a massive overhaul as it begins production on its second season. The network announced Thursday that after the show's breakout first season, Cruel Summer will return for a second season as an anthology series, the show saying goodbye to its Season 1 cast and showrunners and bringing on new talent.
TV SERIES

