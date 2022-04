Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County has been put back into a high risk zone for COVID transmission. That's according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "In some ways, I’m not surprised. We’ve seen these high numbers, we’ve been talking about them for days and weeks and frankly our numbers are probably higher than what we know because of the the prevalence of rapid tests," Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said.

MONROE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO