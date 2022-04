If you heat your home with natural gas, brace yourself for some serious sticker shock when you get your next home heating bill. A majority of us hearty Minnesotans use natural gas to heat our homes and take the chill off an otherwise cold winter season-- and spring season (this year.) In fact, the US Energy Information Administration says just over two-thirds of Minnesota residents (66.1%) burn natural gas in their homes to stay warm.

