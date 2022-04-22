Candidate profile: Jon Messick running for Yuba County Supervisor District Five

Messick

The following are answers provided by Jon Messick, who is running for Yuba County Supervisor District Five. He will be facing off against Bob Bagley and Zachary Cross for the seat left vacant by Supervisor Randy Fletcher.

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing Yuba County and how do you plan to address or fix it?

A: A lifelong Yuba County resident and 5th Generation farmer, I’ve seen our county experience different challenges over the years.

I believe the single biggest challenge facing Yuba County today is the continued threat of wildfires. I’m thrilled to see the forest management and mastication effort that is currently underway in the Yuba County Foothills. The Cascade Fire is still fresh in all our minds, which may be the catalyst to the intense effort to mitigate fire hazards now, but how do we manage private and government-owned forest land that isn’t properly maintained?

When we go years without a significant fire event, local leaders have become complacent about proper forest management and funding suffered as a result. We must remain vigilant through good fire years and bad. Forested property in Yuba County must be maintained and mastication efforts must be prioritized in our annual budgets. A multitude of federal and state grants exist for forest management projects and I’m thrilled to have recently learned that Yuba County was selected to receive $30M in funding for forest management projects.

Q: What will you do differently than others have on the board for the people of Yuba County if elected?

A: We have to remember that Supervisors must always count to THREE. A single supervisor can do nothing without the support of at least two other supervisors. On matters important to the constituents of my district, I will work to secure the support of other Supervisors so that we can move forward. I will listen with an open mind and a servant’s heart.

I’m a “the buck stops here” leader and I will lead with accountability. I will take responsibility whether the outcome was good or bad, but I won’t make promises I can’t keep; my word is my bond. I follow through on my commitments, not just give you lip service. Along the campaign trail, I’ve been met with shock and surprise when I get back to people with updates on items we’ve discussed. Our constituents shouldn’t be surprised when we call them back because we’ve followed through on something that was discussed in conversation. That is part of a Supervisor’s job; it is their responsibility! I can assure you that you won’t just see me every four years when I’m up for re-election, you will see me continually serving our community, attending events, supporting causes and listening to my electorate.

The voters should know that I’m an independent thinker. I won’t work for special interests, I will only do what’s right for my district and the county as a whole. I will make decisions on behalf of my constituency and truly be the voice of District 5.

Finally, just as it appears on my campaign signs, I will make my cell phone number available to the public to maintain a high level of communication and I will keep constituents informed through routine social media posts.

Q: How has your past experience prepared you for a role as supervisor?

A: A small business owner, I have experience running every aspect of a business, including budgeting, taxes, day-to-day management and customer services. I know how it feels to sign both sides of a check and the joys and struggles that come with small business ownership.

I truly believe that the single characteristic that sets me apart in this field of candidates is my 13-years of services as a Commissioner on the Yuba County Planning Commission, which has prepared me to take on the role of Supervisor. Having spent thirteen years working on land use issues and helping the wonderful people of Yuba County has provided me unique insight into how the county operates. I feel that this experience will allow me to enter the role of Supervisor, ready to “hit the ground running”.

Following my service on the Planning Commission, I have continued to help Yuba County residents navigate the bureaucratic red tape that comes with land use issues and code enforcement. If I can help a neighbor by giving a little time and knowledge, then perhaps I’ve left the world a better place.

I currently serve as a Board Member on the Hallwood Community Services District which oversees fire services for Hallwood and District 10. I’ve also served as a Board Member on the Yuba County Trails Commission.

Together my wife Amy and I have seven children. In that group of seven are triplets. If I’ve learned one thing from being a father of seven (and triplets!), it’s time management and how to properly prioritize.

Q: What factors would you consider in your decisions as a supervisor?

A: When making important decisions, I will lean heavily on the input of my electorate. They voted me into office and I will reach out to several trusted constituents to get their opinions on major issues.

On pivotal matters, I will ask myself the following questions:

– Do my constituents support the project?

– Will the project make Yuba County better and improve the quality of life for current and future residents and the next generation?

– Will it improve the safety of our community?

– Is it protecting our rural way of life?

– Will it bolster our economy?

– Are there any positive or negative health impacts?

– Are there long-term maintenance issues that should be considered?

When critical issues arise, the Board of Supervisors always hears from a group of citizens, but I plan to reach out to groups of Yuba County residents myself to get their input on major projects and issues.

Q: What one thing should residents know about you before making a decision on who to vote for?

A: A lifelong resident of District 5, I’m a farmer, father and businessman who cares deeply about advocating for families, children, seniors and everyone in between.

Having served 13 years on the Yuba County Planning Commission, I’ve helped residents navigate the complex red tape that comes with land use, permitting and code enforcement issues. I continue assisting residents with a variety of county-related concerns even today.

A strong proponent of public safety and fire prevention, I am a Commercial Pilot currently serving as the Commander of the Yuba-Sutter Sheriff’s Aero-Squadron.

Agriculture is the heart of District 5. As a local farmer, I fiercely support protecting our water rights and infrastructure. Preserving our rural way of life is important to me. It’s something worth fighting for.

Together with my wife Amy, we have seven children ranging in age from 14 to 35. I am currently a Board Member for the Hallwood-District 10 Community Services District, have been involved with Browns Valley, Rocky Hills and Hallwood 4-H Clubs, and a past Commissioner for the Yuba County Trails Commission. I’m a lifelong supporter of the Yuba-Sutter Fair Jr. Livestock Auction.

As your County Supervisor, I’ll maintain an open-door policy. When I give you my word, trust that I won’t quit until the job is done. It would be the honor of my life to serve as your County Supervisor. I ask for your vote on June 7th.