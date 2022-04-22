A step toward progress

On Wednesday night, a select group of Marysville business owners, former officials, and longtime residents gathered for the first of at least four public meetings centered on the future of the city.

Currently, the city and its council are moving through the process of developing a 2040 general plan and specific plan. These plans are meant to establish the direction the city intends to go as it adapts in a time of increased housing needs and the desire for more economic development in the once thriving community.

Along with city staff, consultants and council members’ involvement, the city is making an effort to include the public in the planning process.

“This is a very exciting time because I think it’s not only an opportunity to revamp our general plan, which is very old, but it’s an opportunity to bring the community together,” Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad said Wednesday night. “I think Marysville is at, what the mayor would call, an ‘inflection point’ and we see positive things happening. This process will take about two years. I’m not intending to wait for two years to continue to improve the community, but I think this will shape the future of this community and we want to shape it in a positive manner.“

Earlier this month, Matthew Gerken, a consultant with AECOM, gave the Marysville City Council an overview of what the general and specific plan process will look like.

He said the purpose and focus for the general plan update includes economic and fiscal sustainability, expanding options for transportation, expanding housing opportunities, state law compliance, streamlining future development, and the 2040 planning horizon.

During an April council meeting, Gerken said the purpose and focus for the specific plan includes Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) grants, facilitating housing production, promoting infill, encouraging transit, bicycling, and walking, enhancing community assets, inclusive engagement, and addressing the SACOG Green Zone.

“This is a long-term plan and it’s a very broad plan. … It’s a 20-year horizon at least when we do this,” Schaad said.

Gerken returned to the city council chambers on Wednesday to help lead the first meeting of what is being called the General Plan Advisory Committee.

Included on the committee were former city and county leaders such as Bill Simmons and Ricky Samayoa and business owners such as Heather Thompson, owner of Brick Coffee House Café.

“We were very deliberate about who we selected or how we pulled this group together. We were looking for stakeholders within the community from a very diverse perspective,” Schaad said. “We wanted business owners, residents, major employers, past council members and the mayors, simply because we want a variety of input on this plan so that it represents the community and we can make the plan successful for the community itself and the people we represent. It’s not my plan, it’s the community’s plan. It’s not the council’s plan, it’s the community’s plan.”

Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum also stressed the importance of not only the meeting itself, but the fact that dedicated citizens and business owners in Marysville were willing to take the time to help give input into the future of the city.

“Marysville, I think we’re at an inflection point. … I grew up here. In my years away, I was sad to witness a real decline in Marysville. We all saw it,” Branscum said. “… I’m so thankful that so many really wonderful and well-qualified people and people that care about this community are here and engaged. It’s as simple as that. This is a big chance. I think we’re moving in the right direction and this is a chance to accelerate that movement.”

Branscum highlighted how the decisions that were being made now, will have profound impacts on the direction the city goes.

“I truly believe that this endeavor, this update on the general plan will be looked back on years and even decades from now as one of the most important things that ever happened in the history of Marysville. I mean on the plus side of the equation,” Branscum said.

After introductions were made by members of the General Plan Advisory Committee and Gerken presented a quick rundown of what the general and specific plans hope to achieve, the committee was separated into three different groups to answer questions related to the input Gerken was looking to receive as he helps shape the future of Marysville.

The following is a brief summary of the questions and answers by some in one group of the committee.

– What do you love about Marysville?: The people; quaintness of the town; small-town appeal; and historical background.

– What are Marysville’s biggest challenges today?: Growth; travel and traffic challenges; underdeveloped properties/buildings; image and identity; homelessness; trying to improve older homes; and building new homes.

– What are the most valuable community assets?: The people; the rivers; recreational opportunities; hospital; Ellis Lake; historic district; and sports programs.

– What do we need more of in Marysville?: More businesses; less closed doors; grocery stores; charging stations for electric vehicles; senior center; and more attractions.

– What are the barriers to convenient and safe biking and walking to reach destinations?: Car traffic; perception of those that want to ride a bicycle; crossing the 10th Street area; and no diversion for traffic.

– Where should we focus future investment?: More varied businesses; public bathrooms; Ellis Lake; sidewalks; improving older and historic buildings; and more walkable areas.

Gerken said the next public meetings will focus on the vision and guiding principles for the writing of the general plan, alternatives for the future of Marysville, and draft plans.