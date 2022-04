Kentucky freshman Shaedon Sharpe will declare for the NBA draft despite never playing a game with the program, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Sharpe enrolled in school at the mid-semester break in January but did not suit up despite being eligible to play for the Wildcats in the second half of the season. He remained with the team, sitting on the bench through the team's elimination from the NCAA Tournament.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO