ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Candace Cameron Bure Is Moving On From Hallmark After 14 Years

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyTBz_0fGdDOJs00

Candace Cameron Bure has been a star of Hallmark Channel movies for 14 years. Now, she’s saying goodbye and switching to a new channel to make more “faith-filled programming.” The 46-year-old recently announced the switch and Hallmark responded.

Candace shared, “I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch. I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family. Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with GAC is all about!”

Candace Cameron Bure is moving on from Hallmark to GAC Media

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DZvEi_0fGdDOJs00
AURORA TEAGARDEN MYSTERIES: HAUNTED BY MURDER, from left: Candace Cameron Bure, Lexa Doig, (aired Feb. 20, 2022). photo: David Astorga / ©Hallmark Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection

A spokesperson for Hallmark responded, “Crown Media has enjoyed over 10 years of collaboration with Candace. We respect her decision and thank her for her many contributions.” It won’t be all new faces for Candace, though.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DfOxs_0fGdDOJs00
AURORA TEAGARDEN MYSTERIES: REUNITED AND IT FEELS SO DEADLY, Cameron Bure, (aired Oct. 18, 2020). photo: Ricardo Hubbs / ©Hallmark Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

Bill Abbott is now GAC Media’s president and CEO but he was previously the boss over at Hallmark. GAC also currently airs Full House and Fuller House, so clearly they are on board with Candace’s work. It will be exciting to see what she appears in on that network!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MzUMS_0fGdDOJs00
THE CHRISTMAS CONTEST, Candace Cameron Bure, (aired Nov. 28, 2021). photo: Ricardo Hubbs / ©Hallmark Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection

Candace previously made a lot of holiday films with Hallmark and even starred in a murder-mystery franchise.

Comments / 8

Related
CinemaBlend

The (Positive) Reason John Stamos Had Mercy On Candace Cameron Bure After She Stole His Full House Couch

Candace Cameron Bure went viral a few months ago when she channeled her inner Ross and tried to “PIVOT!” a familiar blue couch down a staircase. While we all laughed at the reference to the famous Friends quote, the Fuller House actress was likely more focused on her ulterior motives. It turns out she was stealing the Full House couch that John Stamos famously kept for himself following the end of the iconic ABC sitcom. So why did the Uncle Jesse actor decide to “have mercy” on his TV niece? Apparently it was all for a good cause close to his wife’s heart.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

ABC Cancels 4 Shows

It's a TV lover's least favorite time of year. That's right, it's cancellation season. While Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ and other streaming services cancel shows regularly due to their irregular release schedules, broadcast TV doesn't work that way. ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and The CW all operate on the annual cycle, with most shows' renewals and cancellations coming in the spring. That means loads of shows get canceled at one time, as is the case with four ABC shows.
TV SERIES
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Candace Cameron Bure
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hallmark Channel#Gac Media#Full House#Fuller House
Parade

Hallmark Seals the Deal! Holly Robinson Peete Will Continue Making Christmas Movies for the Feel-Good Network

Holly Robinson Peete is the latest actress to sign an exclusive multi-picture deal with Hallmark Channel. Peete has starred in several films for the network including the Morning Show Mysteries franchise of films on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Meet the Peetes, Hallmark Channel’s first entry into the unscripted reality show arena. The deal includes exclusivity on holiday movies starring the former 21 Jump Street actress.
NFL
Primetimer

Ellen DeGeneres becomes emotional as David Letterman offers her advice on ending her talk show

“I’m thrilled to be here, because anything I can do to help you in this moment, because it’s a bit emotional, I’m here for you, as I’ve always been,” Letterman told DeGeneres, urging her to take some time off after saying goodbye and admitting he was overwhelmed with adrenaline during his final weeks on his CBS Late Show in 2015. "I want to say thank you so much for being here,” DeGeneres told Letterman. "You are a brilliant man, you are my hero and being on your show really helped me as a comedian, as a person. You influenced me in so many ways. You just were my idol. You were so brilliant, and I just wanted to do anything that would impress you.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Vanna White’s Kids Are Her Doppelgangers

American television personality Vanna White, popularly known as the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, is a familiar face that everyone knows — as they have since she made her debut on the show an incredible 40 years ago. However, most of her fans or the television audience don’t know much about her personal life, including whether or not she has kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Distractify

Were '9-1-1' and '9-1-1: Lone Star' Canceled or Renewed?

We met the emergency responders on Fox’s 9-1-1 in 2018. Led by a star-studded cast including Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and Jennifer Love-Hewitt, the series had massive success, bringing in a total of 10 million viewers in Season 1. Two years later, the series spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star, made its debut on the network.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Star Might Have Just Have Teased His Character's Death

There might be some major changes on the way for NCIS. One of the stars of the show, Brian Dietzen, even teased that something drastic may happen to his character Jimmy Palmer. Ahead of the latest episode, Dietzen shared a photo of himself, dressed in character, posing in front of angel wings. Could it be a sign that Palmer will meet an unfortunate fate on NCIS?
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
141K+
Followers
7K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy