You gotta love Tacos4Life and its mission to feed hungry kids all over the planet. Their promise is for every taco, rice bowl, quesadilla, nachos, or salad you buy, you provide a meal to a child in need. Our Texarkana Tacos4Life is making plans to fulfill that promise with another MobilePack coming up Friday and Saturday, May 6 & 7, and they need our help to make it happen.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO