The Post ranks the top cornerbacks in 2022 NFL Draft

By Ryan Dunleavy
 2 days ago

The Post’s Ryan Dunleavy gives his top 10 cornerbacks in this year’s NFL draft, based on evaluations and conversations with people around the league:

1. Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati, 6-3, 200 pounds

Built physically (long arms) and mentally ( supreme confidence ) to play press-man coverage, as he did for 851 career snaps. Allowed 13 catches for 117 yards last season and did not surrender a touchdown in 33 career games.

2. Derek Stingley Jr., LSU, 6-0, 195 pounds

Might have been a top-five pick in 2020 if eligible after 21 passes defended and six interceptions as a true freshman, when practice battles with Ja’Marr Chase were legendary. Lower-body injuries last two seasons raised concern.

3. Andrew Booth, Clemson, 6-0, 200 pounds

Down year for a defense known for producing first-round talents, but good year for Booth. Tracks downfield throws and only committed one pass-interference penalty in three years. Guilty of over-pursuit and allowing yards after catch.

Andrew Booth
4. Trent McDuffie, Washington, 5-11, 195 pounds

One of stickiest cover corners available because he understands route-running, and his eyes and feet communicate. Size is a concern. Will he be outmuscled by top pro receivers? Only two career interceptions.

5. Kaiir Elam, Florida, 6-2, 196 pounds

Coming off least productive of his three seasons. Physicality is good for press-man coverage but also shows up when he drops his shoulder on running backs or sheds blocks to challenge bubble screens. Son of a former NFL player.

Other half of arguably nation’s best cornerback tandem. One-year starter who didn’t sulk after losing a competition to McDuffie earlier in career. Explosive athlete who can take chances and fall back on his speed to close gaps.

7. Roger McCreary, Auburn, 5-11, 189 pounds

Classic case of development over time into SEC’s leader with 16 passes defended in 2021. Susceptible to flags because he is handsy and emotional. Versatility to line up inside is a bonus.

8. Coby Bryant, Cincinnati, 6-1, 191 pounds

Named after late iconic NBA star. Four-year starter went to next level playing opposite Gardner, with 25 passes defended and seven interceptions in 2020-21. Uses hands to disrupt receivers at the snap.

Coby Bryant
9. Marcus Jones, Houston, 5-8, 185 pounds

Ten career interceptions, including four in his two pre-transfer years at Troy. Former receiver knows what to do with ball in his hands, including nine career return touchdowns (six kickoffs, three punts). Undersized to play on outside.

10. Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska, 5-11, 200 pounds

Led team in passes defended or interceptions in three straight years, and blocked a field goal on special teams in 2021. Played some safety in 2021. Doesn’t shy away from running backs loose on the edge.

Late riser

Tariq Woolen, UT-San Antonio, 6-4, 205 pounds: Size and speed combination. Fastest play speed ( 22.45 miles per hour ) of any player in Senior Bowl’s history recording times. Followed up with 4.26-second 40-yard dash (and 42-inch vertical jump) at combine. Former wide receiver needs technical development.

Falling fast

Bryant: All he does is produce. Named top cornerback on National Team at Senior Bowl in vote by receivers. Jim Thorpe Award winner (nation’s best defensive back) rarely slips past second round. But is he toolsy enough athletically?

Small-school wonder

Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State, 6-2, 202 pounds: Nose for the ball turned up 13 interceptions and six forced fumbles in 56 (!) career games. Possesses size, athleticism and range to play press-man coverage but his average speed might bump him to safety.

