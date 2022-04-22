Starlink flyover creates wonder in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — At about 9:50 p.m. some of the people in Columbus who were looking at the night sky felt their jaws drop.

“What was flying near Don Scott airport tonight at 10 pm?” one viewer said in an email. “It was something I’ve never seen before. A long narrow line of lights that were flickering. It went over our heads and suddenly the lights disappeared and it was gone from view.”

Fred Fuller, of Westerville, said: “It looks like a long row, a double row of drones.”

According to the Starlink Tracker , it was a SpaceEx satellite.

“Using advanced satellites in a low orbit, Starlink enables video calls, online gaming, streaming, and other high data rate activities that historically have not been possible with satellite internet,” the Starlink website said.

The low-orbit satellite aims to provide internet services to rural and remote areas, according to the website.

