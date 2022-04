Alex Ovechkin just continues to etch his name in the NHL record books. In Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, Ovechkin scored his 50th goal of the season. In doing so, the Washington Capitals star tied Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most 50-goal seasons in NHL history, as he achieved the feat for the ninth time in his career.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO