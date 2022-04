Four very young children are alive today because of the heroic actions of their father in Warren, Michigan. Ladarrel Brown had the scare of his life when he woke up to find his apartment on fire just after 4 A.M. Wednesday morning. He quickly jumped into action as he felt smoke begin to fill his lungs. Brown had 4 children ages 3, 4, 6, and 8 asleep in another room. He ran to wake them up and then jump out of their first-floor window. The problem is, the kids didn't follow him out according to his conversation with WMYD in Detroit,

