2022 Gulf Red Snapper dates announced.

By Salty Dawg44 Homosassa, FL
floridasportsman.com
 2 days ago

The 45-day summer season will begin on June 17 and...

forums.floridasportsman.com

Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
AccuWeather

Unseasonable warmth to spread through central, eastern US

Mother Nature will be dishing out a significant change in the weather pattern for much of the central and eastern United States through the next several days after frequent rounds of snow and cold air made it feel like winter would never leave during the first half of April. AccuWeather...
ENVIRONMENT
Lootpress

Shrewsbury hits Hole-in-One at Twin Falls

Jeff Shrewsbury of Herndon hit his first career hole-in-one Saturday at Twin Falls. The incredible tee shot came on No. 4 from 130 yards out. “The shot was a slam dunk going straight into the hole,” said Kevin Hedinger who was one of three witnesses. Playing in the group...
TWIN FALLS, ID

