Rangers' Andrew Copp completes a hat trick in the first period vs. Islanders

New York Rangers center Andrew Copp. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

New York Rangers center Andrew Copp only had one hat trick in his career prior to Thursday, but he needed just 19 minutes against the New York Islanders to record his second.

Copp, 27, recorded a natural hat trick (three consecutive goals) in the first period against the Islanders to give the Rangers a quick 3-0 lead. He started the scoring less than four minutes after the puck dropped when Artemi Panarin found him with a pass for an open shot.

Copp spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Winnipeg Jets and was in his eighth season with the team when he was traded to the Rangers in March. In 15 games with New York, Copp has recored eight goals and 10 assists.

With Copp's early flurry, the Rangers managed to beat the Islanders, 6-3. New York is tied for first place in the Metropolitan Division with the Carolina Hurricanes.