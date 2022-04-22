ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Flashpoint: NJ’s proposed gender and sexual education curriculum stirs controversy

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EyxUi_0fGdAA8l00

Misinformation often leads to reaction – not just in New Jersey, but across the country.

The New Jersey Department of Education’s new guidelines regarding gender and sexual education curriculum caused quite a stir across the Garden State.

New Jersey politicians and others across the country were quick to jump on the curriculum as a way of saying that New Jersey has lost its way, but that’s not the whole story.

The curriculum is now on hold pending changes, and parents always had the right to opt their children out if they wanted.

News 12 New Jersey spoke with Jeannine LaRue of Kaufman Zita Group and Jeanette Hoffman or Marathon Public Affairs about the two opposing views on this controversial topic.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: Child dead after being trapped under farm tractor

A child is dead after getting trapped under a farm tractor, police say. The Watertown police and fire departments responded to a field on Barnes Road between Lake Winnemaug Road and Bunker Hill Road around 3:20 p.m. Police and fire personnel arrived and found the child entangled within the farm...
WATERTOWN, NY
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
Black Enterprise

Kamala Harris Demands Action On The Black Maternal Health Crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris is getting the word out on the Black maternal health crisis during Black Maternal Health Week. With studies showing how Black women are three times more likely to die during childbirth than white women, the VP has deemed it a “national crisis.” Harris took to the University of California on Thursday to call out the United States for having the worst maternal mortality rate among all developed countries, HuffPost reported.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Virginia judge says parents of 12 immunocompromised kids can ask schools to require masks

A Virginia judge on Wednesday ruled that the parents of 12 immunocompromised children can request that their schools require other students to wear masks. "Our initial reaction was pure relief," Tasha Nelson, a mother and plaintiff in the lawsuit, told FOX 5 in Washington, D.C., after the judge's ruling. "Jack is 10 years old. He loves science, he’s a goofball, he’s a gamer. He also lives with a disease called cystic fibrosis. He takes about 50 pills a day. He does about one to two hours of physical therapy a day … quite frankly, he works harder for every breath he takes than anyone you’re likely to have ever met."
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Education#Nj#Kaufman Zita Group#Marathon Public Affairs
The Independent

BLM activist hits back at New York mayor Eric Adams on Fox News calling him a ‘white man in blackface’

The co-founder of Black Lives Matter (BLM) of Greater New York Hawk Newsome slammed NYC Mayor Eric Adams over his criticism of BLM for not demonstrating against gun violence affecting African Americans in the city. “He’s a white man in blackface,” Mr Newsome said during an appearance on Fox News on Thursday. “This city is a war zone and he can’t stop it.”Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer asked Mr Newsome, “the subject is African Americans, I would also argue white lives matter too, everybody’s life matters here. What the mayor contends though is that the same reaction is not...
POLITICS
The Independent

GOP candidate sends campaign message claiming ‘your child’ is scheduled for ‘gender reassignment surgery’

A campaign fundraising message from a Republican congressional candidate in Michigan baselessly accuses President Joe Biden of “forcing” young children to learn about “gender reassignment surgeries,” directing text message recipients to an appointment confirmation for “your child” to receive a “gender reassignment surgery tomorrow at 9am.”The message from the campaign of state Senator Tom Barrett – who is seeking the GOP nomination in the state’s 7th congressional district race for the US House of Representatives – asks recipients whether they wish to “CANCEL this appointment because you do not believe in teaching young children about dangerous transgender ideologies” by...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lawrence Post

“These stickers are part of a personal agenda”, High school teacher, who was forced to remove rainbow stickers from her classroom door supporting gay and transgender rights, says the school district plans to terminate her contract

Teacher says she was forced to remove rainbow stickers from her classroom door supporting gay and transgender rights. Now, the educator claims the high school the district is terminating her contract at the end of this school year. The high school teacher believes she was removed because she has been outspoken in advocating for gay and transgender students and encouraging journalism students to investigate the sticker removal. She says that she doesn’t want to leave K-12 education, because she cares.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Fox News

Report: Teens expressing regret over 'gender-affirming care' are 'going unheard' by the Biden administration

A report published Monday argued that transgender teens speaking out against "gender-affirming care" were "going unheard" by President Joe Biden's administration amid the roll-out of its transgender policy touting the "positive effects" of such interventions. In a Substack post headlined, "The Testosterone Hangover," Suzy Weiss, sister of Bari Weiss and...
POLITICS
News 12

Police: Two stabbed in Bridgeport, no arrests

Bridgeport police say that two people were stabbed early Saturday morning. The first stabbing happened on Bryant Street just after midnight. Police say the victim knew the suspect. Just an hour later, a second victim was stabbed in the arm near State Street and Iranistan Avenue. Both victims are expected...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

News 12

68K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy