ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

‘This horrid dream became a reality’: Minister helping Ukrainians comes to Jacksonville

By Kristen Rary, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bISxi_0fGd7r9S00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Vitaliy Simolin was born in the Soviet Union, grew up in America, but moved to the Ukraine with his wife and daughter 13 years ago.

Now, all these years later, they have built a massive ministry, had two more daughters, and escaped a war-torn country they say they have every intention of returning to.

STORY: ‘One of the worst experiences of my life’: Ukrainian missionary comes to Jacksonville

In February of this year, Vitaliy was in the U.S. to recruit volunteers and secure funding when the Russians invaded.

“But I was a horrible feeling. I was hopeless. I couldn’t believe my wife and kids were there and there was nothing I could do about it,” Simolin says.

He says he spent all night trying to wake his family to get them to safety.

“It was just the most… it was unbelievable and I blame myself for leaving them. But I didn’t have a clue.”

Eventually, he got them to safety and got back to Ukraine. That’s when the family’s real work started.

“If the war continues, every time Russia invades more, bombs more, there’s a lot of people starting to flee and so it’s constantly a shuffle.”

Vitaliy says their ministry has helped at least 10,000 people, finding them shelter, even opening their own home to them. His wife, Natalia, says the same.

“It’s a shelter for volunteers and refugees, so we turned our home into our shelter. We turned our office into a shelter. We actually rented another home that turned into a shelter.” More and more people came, “so we actually, that’s when we rented the campsite and we started taking that.”

While many faced loss every day, “leaving their husbands, not knowing if they will be able to see them again, or even the children not knowing if they‘re gonna see their dad ever again. That’s really hard.”

But after a month and a half, Vitaliy took his family out of Ukraine.

“I didn’t wanna leave Ukraine. It’s not an option, but I‘ve been running for a month and a half on backup batteries and my health was deteriorating really fast,” he said.

STORY: Economic times drive up panhandling in Jacksonville

So much work, it was taking its toll.

“They said I need to start slowing down because it’s not a short-term thing. It’s a long-term thing and we need you.”

They decided to come to Florida to meet up with their 19-year-old daughter, Natamia, and leave their younger daughters with her.

“I just wanted my baby sisters to be with me so that they could be safe and they wouldn’t have to go through what other kids are going through,” Natamia said.

But now, Vitaliy and his wife say they don’t know what’s next. They just know that at the end of this month they will be returning to help, leaving their children behind.

“It’s hard to plan anything because it’s war. It’s very fluid, so we are pretty much putting fires out,” Vitaliy said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Joan Doyle
1d ago

I hope he is going to support them , we don’t need any here , the countries around Ukraine need to take them , it’s their lifestyle. And language .

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Society
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainians#Volunteers#Russians
Daily Mail

Russia's '140-kill sniper couple': Captured female marksman who has taken 40 lives is married to rebel commander who claims to have shot more than 100 Ukrainians

An elite female pro-Russian sniper who has killed over 40 people is married to a rebel commander who claims to have shot more than 100 Ukrainians, it has been revealed. It was reported this week that Irina Starikova, 41, was captured by Ukrainian forces after being injured in fighting. The notorious mother of two was operating in the the separatist Donbas region and is said to have over 40 kills. Her fate is unknown.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Charred remains of ANOTHER Russian convoy: Drone pictures show aftermath of ambush by Ukrainians who blew up Putin's armour as it crossed a bridge

Incredible images have emerged depicting the aftermath of an ambush conducted by Ukrainian special forces (SSO) on a convoy of Russian armour and troops headed from Kharkiv to Izyum earlier this week. Snaps released by the Ukrainian Ground Forces early this morning show the smouldering wreckage of several Russian armoured...
MILITARY
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
The US Sun

Ukrainian spy drones find massive ‘tank graveyard’ ten miles inside Russia underlining shocking scale of Putin’s losses

SPY drones have located a massive “tank graveyard” ten miles inside Russia — further underlining the scale of Vladimir Putin’s battlefield losses. Reconnaissance flights carried out by a Ukrainian intelligence unit based in a secret bunker near the border filmed dozens of pieces of damaged military hardware dumped in a field.
MILITARY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
93K+
Followers
98K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy