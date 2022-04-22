ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISD 709 Releases Statement After Two Former Students Killed In Murder-Suicide

By Alexandra Burnley
FOX 21 Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Public Schools superintendent, John Magas, released a statement following the deaths of two young girls who were killed in...

City Leaders, Neighbors React to Murder-Suicide in East Hillside

DULUTH, Minn. — There’s a very somber feeling on East 12th Street the day following the incident that has now been confirmed a murder suicide. Duluth police Chief Mike Tusken spoke out on Thursday with details regarding the tragic discovery, along with how painful it is for the whole community.
DULUTH, MN
A man killed his aunt and uncle, two young cousins and their dog before killing himself at their Minnesota home, police said Thursday.Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said at a news conference that Brandon Taylor Cole-Skogstad, 29, killed his relatives in their beds sometime Tuesday night, then shot himself as police knocked on the door around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.Officers went to check on Cole-Skogstand late Wednesday morning at his home in Hermantown after a family member received a message from him saying he intended to harm himself and other family members, Tusken said. Hermantown police then asked Tusken's department...
Family Confirms Facebook Confession Made By 1 of 5 Found Dead In Duluth Home

DULUTH, Minn. – An immediate family member of the five people found dead in a Duluth home Wednesday has confirmed to FOX 21’s Dan Hanger that the suspect in the crime, who was one of the dead, posted a confession on Facebook Wednesday morning about his mental health and that he had decided to kill himself, his aunt, uncle and his nieces.
DULUTH, MN
