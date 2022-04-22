ISD 709 Releases Statement After Two Former Students Killed In Murder-Suicide

A man killed his aunt and uncle, two young cousins and their dog before killing himself at their Minnesota home, police said Thursday.Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said at a news conference that Brandon Taylor Cole-Skogstad, 29, killed his relatives in their beds sometime Tuesday night, then shot himself as police knocked on the door around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.Officers went to check on Cole-Skogstand late Wednesday morning at his home in Hermantown after a family member received a message from him saying he intended to harm himself and other family members, Tusken said. Hermantown police then asked Tusken's department...
