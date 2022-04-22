Panthers beat Red Wings 5-2, clinch best record in East

Let’s flashback to April 22, 1997, when the Detroit Red Wings took on the St. Louis Blues in a game that would eventually include a massive brawl. With 81 seconds left in the game, a melee ensued in which six Blues received 75 penalty minutes and five Wings 63 minutes. (Only Slava Kozlov avoided a penalty, although he was part of a dogpile.) Fighting majors went to Martin Lapointe, Jamie Pusher and Bob Rouse for Detroit and Mike Peluso, Ricard Persson and Stephen Leach for St. Louis. Fans threw the usual debris onto the ice and at the bench, and the Wings raised their sticks toward the crowd as security moved in. … The fight fans for both teams might have wanted fizzled. After several skirmishes, Osgood rushed to the aid of Rouse, who was being double-teamed. Somehow, Fuhr became the fourth man in and ended up sitting on Rouse’s back. As linesman Gerard Gauthier restrained Osgood, Fuhr paid him a visit along the end boards. They chatted a bit, Gauthier left for more violent encounters, Fuhr gave Osgood a pat and Fuhr skated to the other end of the rink. … Free Press headline: Roped and tied.

