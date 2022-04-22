ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Allen Shares His Gratitude for His Fans

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Actor and comedian Tim Allen has had a lot of success in his career and especially feels a lot of gratitude for his many people and fans. Allen, who has had TV success with Home Improvement and Last Man Standing, did share his thoughts about the topic of gratitude on Twitter....

