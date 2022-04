Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves had an embarrassing performance last night, as they completely crumbled in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Timberwolves started the game off hot, but cooled off significantly in the second half of the game, blowing a 26-point lead and losing Game 3, something fans made fun of them for. The Timberwolves were abysmal, with one stat highlighting their woes.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO