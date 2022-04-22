ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in '2 By 2' game

By The Associated Press
North Platte Telegraph
 2 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing...

North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: two, eleven; White Balls: nine, twenty-one) (two, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-two; Lucky Ball: fourteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: $31 million. MyDaY. Month: 1, Day: 19, Year: 99. (Month: one; Day: nineteen; Year: ninety-nine) Pick 3. 8-5-5 (eight, five,...
KELOLAND

USD softball drops two against Omaha

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – Omaha broke a two-way tie for second place in the Summit League standings by sweeping South Dakota in a doubleheader Saturday at Nygaard Field. Scores were 8-1 and 10-3. Omaha junior pitcher Kamryn Meyer was dominant in the circle throughout, and that’s an understatement. She got 19 of the 21 outs […]
KSNB Local4

Nebraska softball series with Wisconsin schedule adjusted

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team’s schedule for this weekend has been adjusted due to inclement weather in Madison, Wis., on Friday. The Huskers first game, which was set for Friday, April 22 at 5 p.m. (CT), will now take place on Saturday, April 23 at 12 p.m. (CT).
Channel 3000

A huge opportunity awaits Wisconsin softball

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin softball has a huge opportunity this weekend when it hosts Nebraska for a three-game series. The Huskers sit atop the Big Ten standings and are on an 18-game win streak. Game one of the series is set for Friday at 3:00 p.m. at Goodman Diamond.
