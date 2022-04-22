Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, April 13, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $302 million with a cash option of $187 million, according to the Powerball website. The jackpot was last won back in February when a Connecticut lottery player won $183.5 million. There are now three...
Are you tonight’s lucky winner? It’s time to grab those tickets and check your numbers. Someone in the state of Tennessee has all the numbers from Friday’s $20 million jackpot. There is also one match five winner in Iowa. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot had reset after...
ONE lucky person could instantly get super-rich thanks to Friday's Mega Millions. Friday's Mega Millions lottery has $22million on the line, with $12.9million as the cash option. Mega Millions numbers are drawn every Tuesday and Friday, at 11pm ET. Friday's lottery comes ahead of Saturday's Powerball. Powerball drawings take place...
Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, April 19, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $20 million with a cash option of $11.9 million, according to the Mega Millions website. The lottery has been won the last two drawings. Last Tuesday, someone in Minnesota won the $110 million...
THE NATIONAL Lottery results are in and it's time to find out who has won a life-changing amount of money tonight (April 20, 2022). Could tonight's jackpot of £5million see you handing in your notice, jetting off to the Bahamas or driving a new Porsche off a garage forecourt?
For the second time this week, the Mega Millions jackpot has been won. A lottery player in Tennessee matched all six numbers on Friday night to win $20 million, three days after the Mega Millions was won in Minnesota. The winning numbers drawn on Friday, April 15, 2022 were: 4...
Comments / 0