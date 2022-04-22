ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa County, CO

High Wind Warning issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Polk FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR WEST CENTRAL POLK AND SOUTHEASTERN GRAND FORKS COUNTIES At 650 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported minor street flooding over 32nd Avenue South near Columbia Mall in Grand Forks. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grand Forks, East Grand Forks, Crookston, Grand Forks AFB, Thompson, Fisher, Emerado, Euclid, Merrifield, Mallory, Bygland, Davidson, Key West and Grand Forks Airport. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 129 and 144. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
POLK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 224. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 19:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Santa Barbara County Central Coast. * WHEN...Until noon PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for South Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: South Central Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...South Central Mountains. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caddo, Canadian, Grady by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Grady The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Grady County in central Oklahoma East central Caddo County in southwestern Oklahoma Southeastern Canadian County in central Oklahoma * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 707 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Chickasha, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southwestern Oklahoma City, Anadarko, Mustang, Tuttle, Minco, Verden, Amber, Pocasset and Lake Chickasha. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CADDO COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Harrison, Monona, Pottawattamie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Harrison; Monona; Pottawattamie; Shelby WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Douglas, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Burt; Cedar; Cuming; Douglas; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Stanton; Thurston; Washington; Wayne WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BURT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 11:48:00 Expires: 2022-03-26 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 6 and 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches from northwest to northeastern Puerto Rico, Culebra and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barnes, Grand Forks, Steele, Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnes; Grand Forks; Steele; Traill WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Grand Forks, Steele, Traill and Barnes Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Brown, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 17:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Spink WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Brown and Spink Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ransom; Richland; Sargent WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, south to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Ransom, Richland and Sargent Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
RANSOM COUNTY, ND
Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Story by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Story THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHERN STORY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central Iowa.
STORY COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 17:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Marshall, Roberts, Day, Clark, Codington, Grant, Hamlin and Deuel Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Rock by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Rock WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY HIGH WIND WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and driving may be difficult for high profile vehicles.
ROCK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke, Decatur, Ringgold, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clarke; Decatur; Ringgold; Union The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Decatur County in south central Iowa Southeastern Union County in south central Iowa Eastern Ringgold County in south central Iowa Southern Clarke County in south central Iowa * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 711 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Sun Valley Lake to 6 miles southeast of Mount Ayr to 8 miles east of Irena, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Osceola, Leon, Mount Ayr, Lamoni, Sun Valley Lake, Lakeside Casino, Kellerton, Grand River, Van Wert, Garden Grove, Davis City, Decatur City, Tingley, Weldon, Ellston, Beaconsfield, Le Roy, Lamoni Municipal Airport and Mt Ayr Municipal Airport. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 3 and 35. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARKE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Davison, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Bon Homme; Charles Mix; Davison; Douglas; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Sanborn; Yankton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY HIGH WIND WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Davison, Hanson, Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson, Bon Homme and Yankton Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and travel may be difficult for high profile vehicles.
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gentry, Nodaway, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gentry; Nodaway; Worth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR WESTERN WORTH...NORTHWESTERN GENTRY AND SOUTHEASTERN NODAWAY COUNTIES At 652 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grant City, or 17 miles northwest of Albany, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stanberry, Ravenwood, Barnard, Conception Junction, Parnell, Guilford, Clyde, Gentry, Worth and Conception. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GENTRY COUNTY, MO

