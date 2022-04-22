High Wind Warning issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clarke; Decatur; Ringgold; Union The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Decatur County in south central Iowa Southeastern Union County in south central Iowa Eastern Ringgold County in south central Iowa Southern Clarke County in south central Iowa * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 711 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Sun Valley Lake to 6 miles southeast of Mount Ayr to 8 miles east of Irena, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Osceola, Leon, Mount Ayr, Lamoni, Sun Valley Lake, Lakeside Casino, Kellerton, Grand River, Van Wert, Garden Grove, Davis City, Decatur City, Tingley, Weldon, Ellston, Beaconsfield, Le Roy, Lamoni Municipal Airport and Mt Ayr Municipal Airport. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 3 and 35. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
