Lane Closure on National Trails Highway Bridge

 2 days ago

Media Alert

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 21, 2022

Lane Closure on National Trails Highway Bridge

WHAT: National Trails Highway Bridge Inspection

WHEN: April 22 from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: National Trails Highway Bridge between Victorville and Oro Grande, Calif.

DESCRIPTION: On April 22, a contractor will perform an inspection of the iron bridge located on National Trails Highway between Victorville and Oro Grande. As a result, traffic will be reduced to one through lane on the bridge from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Flaggers will be in place to control the flow of traffic.

Motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes if possible. Those who must drive in the vicinity are asked to exercise extreme caution and to obey all traffic devices and personnel. Delays can be expected.

Questions can be directed to (760) 955-5158.

# # #

