Sunrise, FL

Panthers beat Red Wings 5-2, clinch best record in East

By PAUL GEREFFI, Associated Press
yourcentralvalley.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers are champions of the NHL’s Atlantic Division. They look like a team that’s ready to win even more. Aleksander Barkov scored his 38th goal of the season and the Panthers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight win, beating the Detroit Red Wings...

www.yourcentralvalley.com

