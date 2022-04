Vogue Russia has been closed down as the war in Ukraine and increasingly strict censorship laws have made publishing in Russia “untenable”.Conde Nast announced that it has terminated its franchise agreement with Conde Nast Russia and will cease publishing in the market.In a memo to staff, CEO Roger Lynch said that the decision was spurred by the “senseless war” launched by Russia on 24 February, which has so far forced more than 11 million Ukrainians to flee their homes.He wrote: “As the war has waged on, the escalation in the severity of the censorship laws, which have significantly curtailed free...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO