Helena, MT

Q&A with MHSA's Mark Beckman: 'In this job, you have to move forward'

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELENA — Some 49 years ago, Mark Beckman accepted his first job in athletics. He had no experience and the job didn’t pay. Beckman took it anyway and never looked back. “At Kennedy Elementary in Butte, the principal was a great guy and he asked me to coach the sixth-grade B...

Daily Inter Lake

2022 school board candidate profiles

Bigfork Bigfork has two three-year terms open. Candidates are: incumbents Zack Anderson and Aaron Parish, Roger Ball and Christina Relyea. The district office is located at 600 Commerce St., Bigfork. Call 406-837-7400 for more information. • Name: Zack Anderson (incumbent) Occupation: Bricklayer by trade, self-employed, masonry contractor in Bigfork. Family: Wife, Sally Anderson; children, Ashley Anderson, a 2020 Bigfork High School graduate and Angus Anderson, a Bigfork High School sophomore. Education: Bigfork High School diploma, 1991; Montana State University, Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering Technology, 1996. Background/experience: Serves on advisory boards for Kalispell Airport Association and Montana/Eastern Washington Masonry Promotion Group; current Bigfork School District...
KALISPELL, MT
Belgrade News

Three Forks wins 16 matches during successful day in Billings

Three Forks’ tennis team returned to action Tuesday with a long and productive day in Billings against Forsyth and Red Lodge. As a team the Wolves competed in nearly two-dozen matches and most concluded in victory. “It was a beautiful and successful day of tennis in Billings against the...
THREE FORKS, MT
The Oregonian

Championship committee supports changes to OSAA football and wrestling state tournaments

The split of the 6A Classification’s football state tournament is one step away from becoming a reality. There were no brand new changes introduced by the Oregon School Activities Association’s state championship committee on April 18, but the recommendations supported by the group represent the final hurdle before they can be voted on by the OSAA’s executive board on May 2.
OREGON STATE
East Oregonian

Sports highlight: Weston-McEwen's Peal sets state strikeout record

ATHENA — There are dozens of Oregon high school baseball records, so when you break one, it may take a little curiosity and a little research to know that you actually did. Weston-McEwen senior Blane Peal set the state record for consecutive strikeouts in a game, regardless of classification, with 14 on April 12 in an 8-0 road victory over Stanfield/Echo.
WESTON, OR
KFYR-TV

Meat processing growing in Montana

SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - Meat processing is a difficult business to get into, but plants like Eastern Montana Meats in Sidney, Montana continue to grow in that industry. Since opening in December 2020, Eastern Montana Meats has faced many challenges to get to where they are today. The plant processes more than 120 head a day, which is more than double the volume compared to a year ago. Their meat travels all across the country.
SIDNEY, MT
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Boys and Girls Track and Field Teams Win 2022 Dan Hansen Invitational

Knowing a snowstorm was in the forecast, Sheridan moved up the Dan Hansen Invitational from Saturday to Thursday and made the most of it. The Bronc boys won 8 events, including 2 by Texas Tanner, while the Lady Broncs won 11 events including 3 by Addie Pendergast and 2 by Preslee Moser, to win easily win the team titles in their home meet.
SHERIDAN, WY
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Lyles To Lead S-C High Boys Basketball Program

During the closed session of the April 18 Sedalia 200 Board of Education meeting, Ben Lyles was hired as head coach for the Smith-Cotton High boys basketball program. Lyles, a 1997 graduate of Smith-Cotton, was a team captain and three-year letter winner for the Tigers in both basketball and football. He also earned a football letter at the University of Missouri-Columbia as a wide receiver/defensive back.
SEDALIA, MO

