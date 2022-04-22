Q&A with MHSA's Mark Beckman: 'In this job, you have to move forward'

Bigfork
Bigfork has two three-year terms open. Candidates are: incumbents Zack Anderson and Aaron Parish, Roger Ball and Christina Relyea.
The district office is located at 600 Commerce St., Bigfork. Call 406-837-7400 for more information.
• Name: Zack Anderson (incumbent)
Occupation: Bricklayer by trade, self-employed, masonry contractor in Bigfork.
Family: Wife, Sally Anderson; children, Ashley Anderson, a 2020 Bigfork High School graduate and Angus Anderson, a Bigfork High School sophomore.
Education: Bigfork High School diploma, 1991; Montana State University, Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering Technology, 1996.
Background/experience: Serves on advisory boards for Kalispell Airport Association and Montana/Eastern Washington Masonry Promotion Group; current Bigfork School District...
Comments / 0