Newark, NJ

Parsippany over Newark East Side - Boys lacrosse recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Malik Alzubi and Nicholas Graziano scored two goals apiece in Parsippany’s 9-2 victory over Newark East Side in Newark. Rene Modesto dished out two assists, Mark...

Old Tappan over Boonton - Boys lacrosse recap

Nick Varni’s two goals and two assists lifted Old Tappan to a 9-8 victory over Boonton in Old Tappan. Spencer Walsh and Brendan Rie scored two goals apiece for Old Tappan (3-5). Josh Cannold, Dylan Plescia and Vladislav Maier each had a goal and an assist, and Jake Mahan made 15 saves.
BOONTON, NJ
Pedrani powers undefeated Somerville past Steinert - Girls lacrosse (PHOTOS)

Meghan Pedrani’s six goals and two assists powered Somerville to a 16-0 victory over Steinert in Somerville. Elyse Madigan had three goals with an assist and Brooklynn Peterson scored three goals for Somerville (8-0), which stormed out to a 12-0 halftime lead. Elizabeth Cleary dished out three assists in the win. Natalie Varona, Sophia Smola and Nina Nebab each had a goal and an assists, while Ally Peterson chipped in a goal.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
Montclair over No. 17 Glen Ridge - Girls lacrosse recap

Leigh Naturale’s four goals powered Montclair to a 13-5 victory over Glen Ridge, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, at Woodman Field in Montclair. Sabrina Martin scored three goals and Lauren Morganlander had two with an assist for Montclair (4-4). Lizzy Giordano scored two goals, Olivia Nicoll added one with two assists, and Megan Previdi dished out two assists. Talia Cohen-Vigder made seven saves.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Baseball: Union City over Bayonne

Union City scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and held off a seventh-inning Bayonne rally to win 5-4 on Thursday in Union City. Union City pushed its lead to 5-0 in the fifth before Bayonne chipped off one run in the sixth and three in the seventh.
UNION CITY, NJ
No. 1 Summit over Westfield - Girls lacrosse recap

Lily Spinner led with three goals and three assists while Ashley Thomas added a hat trick and an assist as Summit, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 16-2, over Westfield. Summit improves to 7-1 while Westfield is now 3-5. “The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Tiedemann pitches Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Edison - Softball recap

Julia Tiedemann allowed three runs, one earned, on four hits and struck out 12 without a walk when Scotch Plains-Fanwood defeated Edison 13-3 in Edison. Olivia DiSalvo went 4-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored. Maeve Kahora went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and two runs scored for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (10-2).
EDISON, NJ
Pequannock over Demarest - Boys lacrosse recap

Matt Zenzer had three goals and two assists in Pequannock’s 12-7 victory over Demarest in Demarest. Tim Greff scored three goals and Zach Budowski won 16-of-19 faceoffs for Pequannock (7-2), which led 4-3 at halftime before pulling away with a 4-1 third quarter. Dante Cheff, Nick Klein, Brendan Brady and Ryan Torrisi each had a goal and two assists in the win, while Anthony Knof made eight saves.
DEMAREST, NJ
Girls lacrosse: Wall holds off Ocean Township

Seniors Rory Paris and Kristen Williamson each tallied a hat trick to help Wall hand Ocean Township its first loss of the season with a 9-6 win. Senior Sophia DeSibio chipped in with a goal and an assist while sophomore goalie Regan Ottinger finished with nine saves for Wall (4-1).
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Delsea edges Gloucester in Hammonton Invitational opener - Softball recap

Gianna Dougherty tamed Gloucester on six hits and Deldea pushed across two unearned runs in a 2-1 victory in the opening round of the Hammonton Tournament in Hammonton. Dougherty struck out three and walked one. Delsea had six hits by six different players. Danaka Bennett had two hits for Gloucester (7-4). Gloucester scored its run in the seventh, but Daugherty was able to shut the door.
HAMMONTON, NJ
