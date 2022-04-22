ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Prep Roundup: MHS softball, Creek baseball both remain perfect

By Fred Kelly
 2 days ago
Bullock Creek's Carter Campau takes a swing during a May 22, 2021 game against Dow High. Campau picked up a win on the mound and hit a pair of homers Thursday to lead the Lancers to a sweep of Standish-Sterling. (Daily News file photo)

Midland High remained unbeaten with a 17-5, 16-1 sweep of Bay City Central in Saginaw Valley League softball on Thursday. The opener went five innings and the nightcap four innings.

The Wolves took a 4-1 lead after one inning in game one, but the Chemics scored three times in the second, eight times in the third, twice in the fourth, and three times in the fifth to pull away.

Midland had 11 hits, while BCC committed eight errors.

Rachel Mecca got the win, going the distance and allowing eight hits and one walk.

Morgan Williams had two hits with a double and four runs batted in for Midland, while Hayden Purvis had two hits with a double and three RBIs and scored four times, and Emersen Hoon went 3-for-5 with an RBI and scored four times.

Addie Edwards went 2-for-3 with a double, drove in two runs, and scored twice, while Grace Schloop doubled and drove in two runs, and Haley Worsley walked three times, had an RBI, and scored twice.

In the nightcap, the Chemics scored twice in the first, three times in the second, eight times in the third, and three times in the fourth.

Midland finished with 15 hits, while the Wolves had four errors.

Schloop got the win, going all four innings and allowing two hits and a walk, while striking out seven.

Sydney Miller led Midland at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run and a double and three RBIs, while Edwards went 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs, and two runs scored, and Purvis went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI and scored three times.

Kiley Haring drove in two runs, while Bella Sullivan doubled and scored twice, and Kiara Kiely also doubled.

The Chemics (8-0 overall, 4-0 SVL) will head to the Ann Arbor Skyline tournament on Saturday.

LANCERS IMPROVE TO 6-0 WITH SWEEP OF STANDISH-STERLING

Bullock Creek swept Standish-Sterling 9-8 and 15-5 in five innings in Tri-Valley Conference West baseball on Thursday to remain unbeaten and in first place in the conference standings.

The Lancers improve to 6-0 overall and in the TVC West.

Carter Campau got the win in relief in game one, going five innings and allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits and a walk, while striking out five.

At the plate, Campau had three hits, including a home run, while Nathan Masar and Zane Schwartz each had two hits with a double apiece, and Bo Schwartz also had two hits.

Masar went 4 2/3 innings and gave up five runs on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts to earn the win in game two.

Parker Grzegorczyk had three hits and scored three times for the Lancers, while Campau homered and doubled, and both Zane Schwartz and Bo Schwartz had two hits with a double each.

“The wind was blowing out, and it was a hitter’s day.  Our guys did a real nice job, considering we had not had a game in 10 days,” said Creek coach Scott Madill. “We had a really good hitting practice Wednesday, and it carried over.  We expect Standish to be battling for the top of the conference, so to go over there and win two games was an outstanding job by the team.

“Carter just put us on his back in the first game and refused to let us lose. … Nathan Masar pitched really well in game two. We gave him nine runs in the first, and he threw strikes,” Madill added. “And Bo and Zane Schwartz each had a really good day at the plate.”

MIDLAND-DOW BOYS ROUT LAPEER

Midland-Dow improved to 5-2 overall and 4-0 in the Saginaw Valley League with a 17-2 victory over Lapeer in boys’ lacrosse on Thursday.

Cal Stearns had four goals and an assist, while Ryder Zastrow also had four goals, and Ryan Stadelmaier added three goals and five assists. Ryan Pomranky contributed two goals and two assists, while Eddie Macnellis had two goals and an assist, Kyle Ritter scored once, Will Kuper added two assists, and Griffin Chapple finished with an assist and six ground balls.

Aidan Wardell won nine faceoffs and had eight ground balls, while Midland-Dow goalkeeper Scott Sommer made four saves.

Midland-Dow led 14-0 after the first quarter.

Midland-Dow will host Forest Hills Northern on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Midland Stadium.

DOW BASEBALL SPLITS WITH POWERS

Dow High split with Flint Powers in Saginaw Valley League baseball on Thursday, winning the opener 14-4 in five innings and losing the nightcap 8-7 in eight innings.

Nick Bond pitched all five innings to get the win in game one, allowing seven hits and one walk.

Nick Parker was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and scored three times for the Chargers, while Tyler Bacigalupo went 3-for-4 and scored twice, Billy VanSumeren homered and drove in three runs, and Jack Bakus went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Parker took the loss in relief in game two, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in two innings.

At the plate, Parker tripled, drove in two runs, and scored three times, while Joe Craig went 2-for-2 and scored once.

Dow (5-4 overall, 3-2 SVL) will host the Tom Roberts Invitational on Saturday, beginning with a noon game against Alpena. Mount Pleasant and Standish-Sterling will also participate.

CREEK'S FRANKLAND SCORES 4 GOALS IN WIN

Bullock Creek’s Brooke Frankland scored four goals Thursday to lead the Lancers to an 8-0 win over host Ithaca in Tri-Valley Conference West girls’ soccer.

Jacey Herst had two goals and an assist, while Lauryn Wishowski also scored twice, and Skyler Parsons and Jenna Nelson each added an assist.

“All in all, our attack on net was a little better tonight, and our midfield did a nice job of closing down any real opportunities (by Ithaca),” said Creek coach Jason Long. “Brooke (Frankland) had a bunch of fantastic shots on net, with a few that were scary good.”

The Lancers (3-3-0) will head to Standish-Sterling on Monday.

TOMKO, DAY COMBINE FOR 8 GOALS IN LOPSIDED VICTORY

Calvary Baptist Academy routed Roscommon 14-0 on Thursday in a girls’ soccer game that was called at halftime due to the mercy rule.

Ila Tomko had five goals, while Sadie Day had three goals and seven assists, Amanda Wiggins scored twice, and Hannah Schmidt, Peyton Laughner, Kayla Grabill, and Lillian Holdeman each scored once.

“Roscommon's team is young, but they never gave up. With a commanding lead, our bench was able to play out the half and really work on some needed areas of improvement,” said CBA coach Paul Reece, whose Kings improve to 4-1-0.

“As a coaching staff, we are pleased with how our girls have started this season and hopeful as to where we could be a couple of weeks from now. The girls seem to be picking up some momentum and are growing together each time on the field,” Reece added. “Our theme for this season is ‘As One for His Glory,’ and we're trusting that this message will resonate with the girls as they build unity both off and on the field.”

FREELAND BASEBALL SWEEPS NO. 6 FRANKENMUTH

Freeland swept Frankenmuth, the sixth-ranked team in Division 2, by identical scores of 5-4 in Tri-Valley Conference East baseball on Thursday.

The Falcons trailed 4-0 in the opener before rallying to score five unanswered runs.

Alex Duley got the win in relief, pitching three scoreless innings and striking out four. Jacob Kundinger had a three-run triple, while Hayden Hileman added two hits.

Daniel Duley picked up the victory in game two, going 3 2/3 innings and giving up two runs on four hits. Jacob Kowalski went 3-for-3 with four runs batted in, while Xavier Worden drove in a run.

Freeland (5-1 overall, 4-0 TVC East) will head to the East/West Showcase on Saturday.

BCW BASEBALL TAKES TWO FROM DAVISON

Bay City Western swept Davison 9-4 and 17-2 in four innings in Saginaw Valley League baseball on Thursday.

Cole Schmidt got the win in the opener, going two innings in relief and allowing one earned run on three hits.

Aidan Robinson tripled and drove in three runs for the Warriors, while Ryker Decaire doubled twice, and Luke Lacourse had two runs batted in.

Miles Yurgaites picked up the win in the nightcap, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out four in four innings of work.

Ben Kochany homered twice and drove in three runs for BCW, while Landen Murphy had two hits with a double and two RBIs, and Bryce Neitzel and Cam Shooltz both also drove in two runs.

The Warriors (8-2 overall, 5-1 SVL) will host Grand Blanc on Saturday at 11 a.m.

CREEK TENNIS IMPROVES TO 3-0

Bullock Creek swept Essexville Garber 8-0 in girls’ tennis to improve to 3-0 on Thursday.

In singles, Hillary Anderson won the first flight 6-2, 6-2; Ashlyn McDonald won the second flight 6-1, 6-1; Adreannah Diamond won the third flight 6-2, 6-1; and Taylor Mathey won the fourth flight 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Allison McMann and Kaylee Hillard won the first flight 6-2, 4-6, 6-1; Emma Stern and Autumn Brown won the second flight 6-0, 4-6, 6-0; Kailee Parsons and Emma Somerville won the third flight 6-0, 6-2; and Hannah Rivard and Hanna Somerville won the fourth flight by default.

FALCONS SWEPT IN SOFTBALL

Freeland’s softball team was swept by Frankenmuth 12-2 and 7-6 in Tri-Valley Conference East softball on Thursday.

Caden Swartz took the loss in game one.

Ashley Collier took the loss in game two.

No pitching or hitting statistics were made available.

Ryan Miller
Midland Daily News

Dow sweeps Chemics in hard-fought match

Midland High put up a spirited fight, but crosstown rival Dow High pulled away to sweep the visiting Chemics 8-0 in Saginaw Valley League girls' tennis on Thursday. Dow coach Garrett Turner said his Chargers were "fortunate" to pull out some close wins in various flights.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Chemics cruising: MHS baseball sweeps BCC to remain unbeaten

Midland High's young, inexperienced baseball team raised some eyebrows by winning a share of the Saginaw Valley League championship last season. This year, the Chemics won't be sneaking up on anybody - and MHS coach Eric Albright doesn't expect them to. As Albright noted, his roster full of players who saw a ton of playing time last year now has the experience and the talent to do some special things.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Outburst of offense: Dow softball clobbers Powers

The weather may have been glum and blah on Friday afternoon, but Dow High's softball team conjured a little metaphorical sunshine with its performance on the field. A couple of days after getting their first win of the season versus Mount Pleasant, the Chargers hit the ball all over the place in a 9-3, 13-2 sweep of visiting Flint Powers.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland, MI
