The Edmonton Oilers are set to play host to the Colorado Avalanche in Western Conference action. The Avs have already clinched first place in the Central Division, but are playing with a lot of injuries right now. They are likely to pull back over the last few games of the year and try to lick their wounds before the playoffs start. If you need any further evidence of this, consider that the Avs lost to the last place Kraken on Wednesday night 3-2. Colorado is on a two-game losing streak and I don’t think they really care.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO