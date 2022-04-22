Chemics cruising: MHS baseball sweeps BCC to remain unbeaten

Midland High's Owen Wendt pitches in a varsity baseball match up against Bay City Central on April 21, 2022 at Midland High (Adam Ferman/for the Daily News)

Midland High’s young, inexperienced baseball team raised some eyebrows by winning a share of the Saginaw Valley League championship last season. This year, the Chemics won’t be sneaking up on anybody – and MHS coach Eric Albright doesn’t expect them to.

As Albright noted, his roster full of players who saw a ton of playing time last year now has the experience and the talent to do some special things.

“This is a different kind of year. Those guys who were juniors last year didn’t have a sophomore season of baseball (because of the pandemic), so we spent so much of our efforts last year teaching the game and providing experience, and we had to be really patient with our development,” Albright said. “This year, we have to hit the ground running. We have to learn from those things and now execute.

“We’re doing so many things that we put into play in the spring and the summer – running the bases, how to play defense, how to position ourselves, how to put a good at-bat together – and we’re seeing those lessons coming to fruition,” he added.

The Chemics certainly looked like they have learned those lessons well on Thursday, sweeping visiting Bay City Central 15-5 and 13-1, both in five innings, to remain unbeaten at 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the Valley.

Asked about his team’s long-term goals, Albright suggested that the Chemics focus on doing fundamental things well and letting the results speak for themselves.

“(Our approach is) process-oriented, not outcome-oriented. If you have good at-bats, you’re going to score runs. If you approach balls on the infield correctly, you’re going to make plays. If you throw strikes and change speeds, you’re going to get outs,” he said. “It’s all process-oriented. But, yeah, this team has high hopes for itself, no doubt.”

In the opener, it appeared that the Wolves might give Midland a run for its money, plating two runs in the top of the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Ethan Neitzel and an RBI triple by Ben Sporman for a 2-0 lead. After that, however, MHS starting pitcher Gabe Sokol settled in – and his teammates gave him plenty of run support.

The Chemics answered with four runs in the bottom of the first on four hits, a walk, and a pair of wild pitches to take a 4-2 lead. Colin Terrill had a two-run double in the rally, while Hudson Gerstacker added an RBI single.

After another sac fly by Neitzel in the top of the third cut it to 4-3, Midland dominated the rest of the way. The Chemics sent 11 batters to the plate in the bottom half of the inning and scored five times on an assortment of hits, walks, and errors. Ben Haney had a two-run single and Braylen Laverty added an RBI single in the inning, as MHS extended to a 9-3 advantage.

Midland made it 12-3 on an RBI double by Carter Albright and an RBI single by Haney in the fourth before Central got a two-run single by Neitzel in the top of the fifth to narrow the deficit to 12-5. Undaunted, the Chemics came right back in the bottom half with an RBI double by Tim Vokal and a walkoff two-run single by Albright to end it.

Sokol earned the complete-game win, allowing three earned runs on seven hits with no walks. He struck out six.

BCC starter Angel Candelaria took the loss, surrendering nine runs, six earned, on eight hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings.

Haney had a big game for Midland, going 4-for-4 with three runs batted in, while Laverty went 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI and scored twice, Albright went 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs and scored twice, Terrill went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and two RBIs, Josh Doyle scored three times, and Gerstacker and Tommy Kroll both drove in two runs.

All told, the Chemics collected 15 hits and seven walks.

“They have a great approach (at the plate),” Eric Albright said of his batters. “And, of course, hitting is contagious. Everybody knows that; it’s not just a cliché. And keep in mind that we haven’t played a whole lot. We haven’t been able to get into a rhythm.

“This is a good offensive team, and if you get them into a rhythm and allow them to see some pitches, they’re going to produce. … This offensive team is dangerous,” he added.

Midland wasted no time in taking control of the nightcap, scoring five times in the bottom of the first on four hits and three errors to go up 5-0. Doyle had an RBI double and Cole McMillan an RBI single in the rally.

After MHS starter Owen Wendt pitched out of a jam in the top of the second, the Chemics made it 9-0 with four more runs in the bottom half. Kroll had a two-run single and Sokol an RBI single in the inning.

Midland extended to an 11-0 lead in the third on an RBI single by Gerstacker and a bases-loaded walk by Ty Smith. And, after the Wolves cut it to 11-1 on an RBI double by Dalton Derocher in the top of the fourth, the Chemics plated two more in the bottom half on an RBI single by Terrill and a sac fly by Gerstacker to make it 13-1.

Central went down in order in the fifth to end it.

Wendt pitched four innings and allowed one run on five hits with no walks and four strikeouts to get the win, while Aidan O’Malley pitched a perfect fifth in relief.

BCC starter Brady Baranek took the loss, allowing nine runs, seven earned, on six hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings.

Doyle was 3-for-4 with an RBI and scored twice for Midland, while Terrill went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Kroll drove in three runs and scored twice, Haney went 1-for-1 with a walk and scored twice, and Gerstacker added two RBIs.

Derocher led the Wolves with two hits.

Eric Albright was pleased not only with his offense but also with his pitchers.

“(We tell them), ‘Throw strikes.’ They’re going to give up some hits, but we didn’t walk hitters, and we didn’t give up free bases from our pitching staff,” he noted. “Our goal for our starting pitchers is always, give your team a chance to win. Just give your team a chance, and good things are going to happen.

“Both Owen and Gabe did that for us today. … They are No. 3 and 4 in our rotation, and they’re going to see Mount Pleasant next week, so I expect to see that same level of concentration from them next week,” he added.

The Chemics will head to Lake Orion for a doubleheader on Saturday.