The Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves have developed quite the rivalry so far in their first round playoff series, and both sides are certainly embracing it. The Grizzlies are the ones laughing right now, having come back from 25 points down twice in a Game 3 win. During the second quarter of that game, TNT showed video of a mic’d up Karl-Anthony Towns questioning whether the Grizzlies would be able to hold firm in the first road game of the series.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO